

Relaxnews





Audi has announced that the mass production of its first all-electric SUV is now in full swing at Audi Brussels.

The camouflaged prototype of Audi e-tron has already been previewed cruising down the steep sides of Pikes Peak, Colorado in the Rocky Mountains, revealing the energy recuperation system's ability to win back extra mileage. The official world premiere however isn't until September 17 in San Francisco.

The German manufacturer claims to have built an all-electric with a “range suitable for everyday use” that also offers a high level of "calm.” Audi has sealed all the zones that could transmit noise interference and the e-tron comes with a body made with special soundproofing.

With a range of 249 miles, the Audi e-tron can go from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than six seconds and has a system output of up to 300 kW. Once out of juice, the SUV just needs a quick 30-minute charge -- with a capacity of up to 150 kW -- to be back on the road for another long-distance journey. And the pioneering recuperation system -- handled by the electric motor rather than traditional braking -- could account for as much as 30 per cent of the vehicle's total range, according to Audi's testing. Furthermore, by not using the brakes as excessively, less energy is lost through heat and the brakes remain considerably cooler.

Another special feature of the upcoming model are the side mirrors, or lack thereof, as this will be the first volume production car to get the brand's “virtual exterior mirrors.” In other words, two small cameras on each side of the car stream their feed onto 7-inch OLED displays fitted in the doors -- roughly in the same viewing line as the traditional mirrors -- replacing side mirrors altogether. Unfortunately this will not be available in the models shipped to the U.S. yet due to regulations.

Should passengers want something other than peace and quiet, Audi also provides the option of the Bang & Olufsen 3D premium 16-speaker sound system.

Production is now underway at a modernized plant in Brussels, the “world's first certified CO2-neutral mass production in the premium segment” claims Peter Kössler, Member of the Board of Management for Production and Logistics at AUDI AG.

This news comes on the same day that Mercedes Benz is unveiling its EQC, another premium all-electric SUV.