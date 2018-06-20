Hyundai Motor, Audi join hands for fuel cell technology
Youkyung Lee, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 7:00AM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday it signed an agreement with Audi AG to jointly develop electronics vehicles powered by fuel cell.
Under the multi-year agreement, Hyundai's affiliates including Kia and Audi's parent company Volkswagen AG will share components, supply chains and patent licensing. The duration of the partnership wasn't disclosed.
Hyundai, the world's fifth-largest automaker, began to mass produce fuel cell vehicles in 2013. But in South Korea and elsewhere, wider adoption of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles has been slow largely due to a dearth of refuelling stations.
South Korea's government plans to add more hydrogen refuelling stations to increase electronics vehicle sales and reduce carbon emissions.
