Fla. utility to install 1,000 electric car charging stations statewide
Electric Nissan Leaf, belonging to rent a car company Autoshare, charging batteries at Brickworks on Bayview Ave. in Toronto, on October 25, 2011. (Fernando Morales / The Globe and Mail)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 10:31AM EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light plans to install 1,000 electric-charging stations at 100 locations across the state.
The utility's announcement Wednesday says the stations would be located on major roadways, public parks, shopping malls, tourist destinations and at major employers, such as Office Depot in Boca Raton.
FPL spokeswoman Alys Daly tells the South Florida SunSentinel she didn't have a cost estimate. The charging stations would go through regulatory approval in Tallahassee as part of a future cost-recovery filing with the Florida Public Service Commission.
The company's chargers are universal, compatible with all electric cars, as well as plug-in hybrids.
President and CEO Eric Silagy says it's part of the company's plan to move toward more sustainable energy sources.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Amish men escaped after being pulled over for drinking and driving a horse and buggy: police
- Fla. utility to install 1,000 electric car charging stations statewide
- F1 driver Kubica to leave Williams at end of season
- Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
- Paris tests new bubble-shaped water taxi