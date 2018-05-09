5 things to know on Wednesday, May 9, 2018
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 6:00AM EDT
The NDP are launching an investigation into MP Christine Moore over allegations of "inappropriate conduct," and have suspended her caucus duties as a result of recently-surfaced allegations stemming from an alleged sexual encounter with a veteran in 2013.
1. Sharing their story: Deputy Conservative leader Lisa Raitt and her husband Bruce Wood share how their lives have changed since Wood was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease two years ago.
2. Investigation launched: The NDP are launching an investigation into MP Christine Moore over allegations of "inappropriate conduct," and have suspended her caucus duties as a result of recently-surfaced allegations stemming from an alleged sexual encounter with a veteran in 2013.
3. Apology promised: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told people attending a fundraising dinner that Canada will apologize for turning away a boat full of Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany in 1939.
4. Deal withdrawal: U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States will leave the Iran nuclear deal accord, prompting backlash from world leaders.
5. Too old? A 61-year-old fire chief in a small Ontario town has been let go after town council passed a bylaw that meant he is now past the mandatory retirement age.