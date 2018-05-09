

CTVNews.ca Staff





The NDP are launching an investigation into MP Christine Moore over allegations of "inappropriate conduct," and have suspended her caucus duties as a result of recently-surfaced allegations stemming from an alleged sexual encounter with a veteran in 2013.

1. Sharing their story: Deputy Conservative leader Lisa Raitt and her husband Bruce Wood share how their lives have changed since Wood was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease two years ago.

2. Investigation launched: The NDP are launching an investigation into MP Christine Moore over allegations of "inappropriate conduct," and have suspended her caucus duties as a result of recently-surfaced allegations stemming from an alleged sexual encounter with a veteran in 2013.

3. Apology promised: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told people attending a fundraising dinner that Canada will apologize for turning away a boat full of Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany in 1939.

4. Deal withdrawal: U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States will leave the Iran nuclear deal accord, prompting backlash from world leaders.

5. Too old? A 61-year-old fire chief in a small Ontario town has been let go after town council passed a bylaw that meant he is now past the mandatory retirement age.