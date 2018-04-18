

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Bank of Canada announces whether it will raise interest rates today. Ahead of the Liberal Party convention in Halifax, CTVNews.ca has a primer on key challenges the party faces in its last get-together before the next federal election.

1. Primer: This weekend Liberal Party members from across Canada will convene in Halifax to begin drafting campaign strategy and voting on potential platform policy that challenges the party’s status quo.

2. Interest rates: The Bank of Canada announces today whether interest rates will continue to rise, as it issues its latest predictions for the Canadian economy.

3. Oil plan: Analysts say extremely high gasoline prices in B.C. could be part of a wide range of consequences if the Alberta government makes use of legislation to limit the flow.

4. Violated: A Nova Scotia mother says she felt "completely violated" after a man allegedly filmed her breastfeeding her 10-month-old in a waiting room at Cape Breton Regional Hospital. Hospital security, she claims, did nothing to help.

5. Barbara Bush: Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. Bush was only one of two first ladies to have a child elected president.