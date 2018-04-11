

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Calgary company that owns the truck involved in the collision with the Humboldt Broncos bus has had its safety fitness certificate suspended and its vehicles ordered off the road.

1. Certificate suspended: A Calgary trucking company that owns the semi-truck that collided with the Humboldt Broncos bus and killed 15 people has been ordered to keep its vehicles off the road.

2. Inspiring donations: Organ donor signups have surged in several provinces in response to the Humboldt Broncos player who donated his organs to six patients following the bus crash that killed him and 14 others.

3. Feds criticized: The federal government is facing more criticism after an emergency cabinet meeting regarding the Trans Mountain pipeline ended without a public plan to push the project forward.

4. More prevalent: A new study suggests fetal alcohol spectrum disorder is more common than previously thought – and may even be more common than autism.

5. No selfies: Montreal officials are warning the public to avoid coyotes, and not take any selfies with the animals that are being spotted more often in the city.