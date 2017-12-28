

CTVNews.ca Staff





Too cold for outdoor hockey on the Canada 150 rink. Plus, why 2018 could be a good year to buy a home, and a self-help expert explains why he wants to get rid of New Year’s resolutions.

1. Too cold for hockey: Much of Canada is facing frigid temperatures. In Ottawa, it’s so cold that a youth hockey tournament couldn’t use the Canada 150 outdoor rink on Parliament Hill.

2. MMIW poll: An exclusive new Nanos Research survey has found that a majority of Canadians believe the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls should continue, even if it requires additional costs and time.

3. 2018 house price predictions: There’s no easy answer on what will happen to house prices next year, but overall, experts are forecasting modest growth.

4. Fundraiser for shooting victim: Aymen Derbali was left paralyzed from the waist down by bullets after a man opened fire on Jan. 29 at a mosque in Quebec City, killing six people. Canadians are now rallying to buy him an accessible home.

5. Two-minute mornings: Rather than a New Year’s resolution, Happiness Equation author Neil Pasricha says to invest two minutes each morning focused on becoming more productive and positive.

And one more thing…

A group of Montrealers who work in finance have a lot more money to invest after winning the $60-million Lotto Max grand prize.



