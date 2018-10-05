

The U.S. Senate votes on U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, an Olympic medallist seeks to conquer Parliament and deadly mushrooms sprout across British Columbia.

1. Supreme Court showdown: On the heels of the release of a confidential FBI report into sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the U.S. Senate will be holding a preliminary vote on his nomination this morning.

2. Exclusive: For people in need of hip replacement surgery, the outpatient process can take several days, but a Toronto hospital is trying to get patients from the operating room to their homes in just one.

3. From podium to Parliament: After earning four Olympic medals in sprint kayaking, Adam van Koeverden has set his sights on unseating veteran Conservative MP Lisa Raitt as a Liberal in the next federal election.

4. Murderous mushrooms: Death cap mushrooms are the world’s deadliest and they are also currently popping up all over Vancouver, Vancouver Island and B.C.’s Fraser Valley.

5. Casks in the Cotswolds: After more than a century of not manufacturing the spirit, England is seeking to challenge Scotland and Ireland as Britain’s finest producer of whisky.

Despite being two completely different genres appealing to very different moviegoers, Lady Gaga’s fans are reportedly trashing Sony Pictures’ “Venom” supervillain film online because it’s opening on the same day as the pop star’s own romantic drama “A Star Is Born.”