

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government is set to announce a slew of retaliatory tariffs against the United States today. Plus, an errant email tipped off CTV News to former prime minister Stephen Harper's visit to Washington.

Plus, CTV News contributor Richard Crouse gives you the lowdown on the films to check out this weekend.

1. Fighting back: The federal government is set to announce retaliatory tariffs against the United States, and is also expected to unveil a financial aid package for the steel and aluminum industries.

2. Bitter history: U.S. police say the suspect alleged to have shot and killed several reporters at a Maryland newspaper had a bitter history with the media outlet.

3. Errant emails: An accidental email from the White House tipped off Ottawa to a visit scheduled by former prime minister Stephen Harper.

4. Fake priests: Police say scammers have been impersonating clergy from a Nova Scotia archdiocese and sending phishing emails to parishioners.

5. Auctioning memorabilia: Following the death of his wife earlier this year, one of Canada's most decorated soldiers is auctioning off a lifetime's worth of possessions, including a slew of rare military memorabilia.

And one more thing… "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" is a wild ride until it stops making sense in the last reel. It’s not a feel-good movie, but it desperately tries to imitate one in its final moments, writes Richard Crouse.