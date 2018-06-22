

1. Right to drive: On Sunday, Saudi Arabia will lift its ban on women drivers – after years of protests by activists. But as CTV News' London Bureau Chief Paul Workman reports from Riyadh, some of those who fought for change are still imprisoned.

2. Questionable jacket: A jacket worn by Melania Trump with the phrase "I really don't care, do u?" before meeting up with displaced migrant children set off a series of contradictory messages from White House officials and the U.S. president.

3. Preference remains: A new study finds that mothers who were born in Canada but are of South Asian descent are giving birth to many more boys than girls – suggesting that some of them might be taking part in sex-selective abortion.

4. No Roseanne? ABC is bringing back five original cast members from the TV series "Roseanne" for a new television show with the working title of "The Conners," but one familiar face will be missing.

5. Dapper mules: A trio of trend-setting donkeys at a southwestern Ontario animal sanctuary are turning heads with their farm-fresh fashion.

And one more thing... 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' embraces the thing that has always been at the rapidly beating heart of these movies, monster mayhem and on that level it succeeds. Despite that, the stakes are very low in the film.