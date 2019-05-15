

CTVNews.ca Staff





Six people are now confirmed dead in the midair crash of two sightseeing floatplanes in Alaska, including one Canadian. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Pressure ulcers: The family of a 77-year-old Ontario man is sharing a graphic photo of the bedsore he developed during a hospital stay in the hopes it will be a wake-up call to long-term care homes.

2. Norman case: The House of Commons has agreed to apologize to Vice-Admiral Mark Norman for hardships endured during the years-long legal battle that came to an end when the charge against him was stayed last week.

3. Terri-Lynne McClintic: A woman convicted of killing an eight-year-old Ontario girl is taking legal action against the federal government, claiming that her transfer from a healing lodge to a prison was illegal.

4. Floatplane crash: The U.S. Coast Guard has identified 37-year-old Elsa Wilk of Richmond, B.C. as the Canadian killed when two sightseeing floatplanes crashed midair in Alaska earlier this week.

5. WhatsApp hack: WhatsApp users are being urged to update their app immediately due to a security flaw that allowed hackers to remotely hijack smartphones. Here's how you can protect yourself.

One more thing…

Mr. Ratburn: 'Arthur' character Mr. Ratburn came out as gay during the 22nd-season premiere of the animated children's show in an episode some described as a 'big step' towards more LGBTQ representation.