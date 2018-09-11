

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is invoking the rarely used notwithstanding clause to push ahead with his plan to slash the size of Toronto's city council.

1. Notwithstanding clause: With the notwithstanding clause in the headlines, here’s an explainer that you don’t need to be a constitutional lawyer to understand.

2. Whaling ban: Japan’s call to end a decades-old ban on commercial whaling is met with stiff opposition from other countries attending an international conference.

3. Paddling punishment: A Georgia school brings back a controversial form of corporal punishment for students who break the rules -- up to three “licks” with a wooden paddle.

4. Charges laid: Ibrahim Ali faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Marrisa Shen, the 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Metro Vancouver park more than a year ago.

5. Paralyzed man: An Alberta man paralyzed from the chest down since breaking his neck at a trampoline park is heading to the U.S., where he hopes experimental treatment will help him walk again.