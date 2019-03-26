

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News has learned that the relationship between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-Attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould first began to fray in 2017. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SNC-Lavalin case: Sources tell CTV News that Trudeau and Wilson-Raybould were at odds in 2017, over her choice to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court of Canada.

2. Ontario kidnapping: Toronto-area police have located the minivan, but there is still no sign of the victim in their investigation of the weekend kidnapping of a Chinese national in the underground parking garage of his condo building.

3. Asylum seekers: A Hong Kong woman, who helped shelter former CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden, has arrived in Canada with her daughter after being granted refugee status.

4. Giving consent: The lawyer for an Ontario children's aid society has been fired after claiming a 14- or 15-year-old girl is a "sexually mature young woman," not a child.

5. New baby: Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer Alanis Morissette revealed on Instagram that she is expecting her third child.

One more thing…

Cancer struggle: The family of an Ontario toddler is struggling to make ends meet after their toddler lost his right eye to cancer.