The political crisis in Venezuela has escalated with National Assembly Leader Juan Guaido declaring that he will serve as president until new elections are held, as Canada backs his leadership. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Venezuela crisis: Canada has joined with the U.S. and more than 10 other countries in recognizing the newly self-declared Venezuelan president and calling for quick elections.

2. U.S. extradition: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says if he was prime minister he would fire Canada's Ambassador to China John McCallum over his recent comments on Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

3. Election candidates: Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says "several" current NDP MPs will not be running again in 2019, on top of those who have already announced they will not seek re-election.

4. Hacienda Healthcare: A nurse who was supposed to be looking after an incapacitated woman at a long-term care centre in Arizona has been charged with raping her, weeks after she gave birth.

5. Country rankings: An annual global report that ranks the best countries in the world is out, and Canada is at the top of the list for quality of life.

Reading material: Library and Archives Canada has procured a rare book, once owned by Adolf Hitler, that compiles population statistics on Canadian and American Jewish communities.