

CTVNews.ca Staff





A controversial weed-killing chemical has been found in several popular food products in Canada. Plus, Canadians could soon learn whether Canada Post employees will be on strike or locked out later this month.

1. Controversial chemical: A controversial weed-killing chemical has been found in several popular food products in Canada. Eighteen common food items were tested for glyphosate, the active ingredient of a chemical herbicide found in many agricultural products that has been linked to cancer.

2. Canada Post: Canadians could soon learn whether Canada Post mail carriers and plant workers could be on strike or locked out by September 26. Results of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers votes are expected Monday or Tuesday.

3. Hurricane Florence: Rapidly intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike along the U.S. southeast coast, after intensifying from a tropical storm to a hurricane.

4. Border control: A Canadian woman is facing charges in the United States after allegedly slapping a border guard who refused to let her enter the country.

5. Mass emails: A group of University of Calgary women named Nicole are united thanks to a mass email from a young man looking for someone who gave him the wrong phone number.