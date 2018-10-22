

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada Post union workers have officially begun rotating strikes in four cities: Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor and Halifax. Plus, a new screening program aims to help identify potential cardiovascular risks among athletes and young people.

1. Mail delay: The union representing 50,000 Canada Post employees has begun a series of 24-hour rotating strikes.

2. Train crash: At least 22 people were killed and more than 187 injured after a high-speed passenger train derailed in Taiwan, going off the tracks as it went around a bend.

3. Mali mission: More than three months ago, the federal government announced it would be sending 20 police officers to enhance Canada's involvement in Mali, but it’s still not known when they’ll arrive.

4. Election day: Ontario residents will cast their ballots in municipal elections today, after a lead-up that's been marked by legal battles over electoral reform.

5. Student screenings: In what they’re calling a national first, Canadian doctors have announced new cardiovascular health guidelines that may save the lives of some young athletes.

One more thing...

Monday Monday: Locking in your mortgage could save you money, but it depends on your plans. Experts weigh in on whether a fixed-rate mortgage is right for you.