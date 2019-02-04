

In a season full of offensive records, defence dominated in Super Bowl LIII, as quarterback Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a 13-3 victory over the beat the Los Angeles Rams in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Parody ad: The Conservative party has modified and re-posted a video advertisement that attacks the Liberal party in a spoof of Historica Canada's famous Heritage Minutes.

3. Federal election: Amid record-breaking fundraising numbers from the Green Party, former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair says the Green Party might woo progressive voters in the 2019 election.

4. Legal battle: The Toronto Maple Leafs say the name and logo of Snoop Dogg's 'Leafs by Snoop' cannabis company infringes on their intellectual property.

5. Plastic waste: Canadian efforts to reduce single-use plastic will get a boost this year, when a major retailer launches a test of reusable packaging in the most populated part of the country.

Social network: It's the 15th anniversary of Facebook. Here's why you should or shouldn't delete your account.