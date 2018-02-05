

1. Eagles win: The underdog Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions for the first time in franchise history, thanks in part to a backup quarterback.

2. Deadly train crash: A passenger train heading from New York to Miami slammed into a freight train in South Carolina. Two people were killed and more than 100 people were injured.

3. Billionaire v. Canada Geese: A billionaire in New York says he won’t pay his US$90,000 tax bill until officials find a way to control the Canada geese that are defecating on his lawn.

4. Pyeongchang prepares: As athletes and spectators pour into the South Korean region hosting the winter games, there is a mix of anger and excitement.

5. Caroline Mulroney: The Toronto lawyer has announced she’s running for Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party. Also in the race so far are Doug Ford and Christine Elliott.

And... one more thing for "Money Monday"

CTV’s chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid has some advice on getting the most bang out of your buck using of compound investing, and tips on how to avoid financial regret.