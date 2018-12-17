

CTVNews.ca Staff





Yellow vest protests -- originally started in France over fuel taxes -- have reached Canada with protesters criticizing a laundry list of the Liberal government’s policies. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Political rallies: There were yellow vest demonstrations across Canada over the weekend, protesting the tax and immigration policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government.

2. Oil production: A rally in support of Alberta's oil industry drew hundreds of supporters in Grande Prairie, where speakers said the rest of Canada should be thankful for the prosperity the crude industry provides.

3. Federal vote: Prime Minister Trudeau told CTV's Question Period that the next federal election will not be called early, insisting that the vote will be held according to election law on the third Monday of October, 2019.

4. Rink faceoff: An Ottawa family that has, for years, built an outdoor hockey rink on its front lawn for local kids to enjoy, is being forced to remove it after a neighbour complained.

5. Food recall: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling certain U.S. cauliflower, red and green lettuce products across the country due to a possible E. coli contamination.

One more thing...

Cannabis report card: Two months after the legalization of recreational cannabis, is the new legislation meeting its objectives? CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of the Cannabis Act's key goals.