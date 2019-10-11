

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News has confirmed that the federal Conservatives and the NDP are both releasing their costed election 2019 campaign platforms today. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Leaders' debate: All six federal party leaders met face-to-face one final time on Thursday night at the official French-language leaders' debate -- the last one before voters head to the polls. CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the most notable moments.

2. Door-knocking: A Liberal riding association in Ottawa said the destruction of Liberal campaign material and threats of violence against supporters has increased "phenomenally" since the last election campaign.

3. Trapped in Syria: Turkey continues to press against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in Syria, pounding the region with airstrikes that are sending civilians scrambling to get out, including at least 25 Canadian children.

4. Economic outlook: The heads of the World Bank and the IMF are warning of the risk of a global economic slowdown, but experts say there is no reason to believe a full-on recession is on the way.

5. Rare diseases: Created to treat disease in just one individual, a drug thought to be the very first custom medication is here -- and it's raising questions about the ethics and efficacy of personalized medicine.

One more thing…

Parliament Hill bunk bed: It may not be a race car or a fairytale castle, but a three-year-old girl can now be the prime minister of her very own Centre Block bed thanks to her father's talent for woodworking.