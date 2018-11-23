

Liberal MP Raj Grewal announced on Facebook that he will be stepping down to focus on his health and his family, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeting his support for the decision. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Stepping down: Ontario Liberal MP Raj Grewal has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Grewal is facing "serious personal challenges."

2. Work bill: Ahead of holiday shopping, the federal government has tabled legislation that would force Canada Post workers back on the job with MPs expected to vote on the bill today.

3. Highest bidder: Five hundred cows, two luxury cars, $10,000, two bikes, a boat and a few cellphones made up the final price in a heated bidding war for a child bride in South Sudan that went viral.

4. Mouldy weed: A cannabis producer in Ontario is recalling one of its products after receiving five complaints that it contains mould.

5. Black Friday: Today millions of Americans and Canadians head to malls to score shopping deals, but shopping actually has nothing to do with the origins of Black Friday.

One more thing...

Food wrap: An Ontario entrepreneur is using beeswax instead of plastic wrap to cover food -- a recipe that is gaining momentum online and in stores on at least two continents.