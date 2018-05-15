

CTVNews.ca Staff





North Korea considers abandoning the highly anticipated June summit, Meghan Markle’s father sends mixed signals over attending the royal wedding, and a new study finds sadness is all the rage in pop music.

1. Unravelling diplomacy

Upset by military exercises carried out by South Korea and the U.S., North Korea has scrapped a high-level meeting with South Korean officials. The rogue nation also threatened to cancel a historic summit next month between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The announcement came one day after seven U.S. governors signed a letter backing Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing "transformative efforts to bring peace to the Korean peninsula."

2. Father of the bride

Meghan Markle’s father has sent mixed signals about whether or not he’ll attend the royal wedding on Saturday. As of Tuesday evening, Thomas Markle told TMZ that he must undergo heart surgery and won’t be able to walk his daughter down the aisle. Earlier, he said he would be able to attend.

CTVNews.ca senior producer Mary Nersessian reports from Windsor on the uncertainty that’s eclipsed the pomp and circumstance.

3. Summertime sadness

Pop music might sound catchy, but a new study finds that the underlying message is increasingly gloomy. In a review of 500,000 songs released over the last four decades, researchers found that sad lyrics are taking over the airwaves.

A prime example, researchers say, is Sam Smith’s clingy hit “Stay With Me.”