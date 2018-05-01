

CTVNews.ca Staff





The House calls on the Pope to apologize to residential school survivors, Facebook enters the dating world, and Canada’s former chief justice writes a legal thriller.

1. Calling for apology from Pope

The House of Commons has voted 269-10 to invite Pope Francis to apologize to residential school survivors.

"I'm very, very confident that Pope Francis will respond and I'm hopeful that the Catholic bishops in Canada will hear this message and say, 'Yes, we have come to the table," NDP MP Charlie Angus told reporters.

2. The dating network

Facebook is expanding its services to include a dating feature -- and in a possible dig at Tinder, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he wants to build “meaning, long-term relationships,” not just “hook-ups.”

The new tool will require a separate profile from what’s already on Facebook, and it won’t suggest friends as possible dates.

3. Write what you know

Retired Supreme Court chief justice Beverley McLachlin has gone from writing decisions that affect the lives of thousands of Canadians to writing fiction, with her first ever novel hitting shelves Tuesday.

Full Disclosure, a legal thriller, centres on a Vancouver criminal defence lawyer named Jilly Truitt who delves into the murder of a wealthy client’s wife.