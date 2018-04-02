

CTVNews.ca Staff





International confusion over African migrants moving to Canada from Israel, Canadians predict a trade war with the U.S., and Vancouver drivers face record-breaking gas prices.

1. Migrant confusion

Canada and other countries are poised to accept a number of African migrants from Israel, but the nature of the deal -- which affects 16,000 Sudanese and Eritrean migrants -- is in limbo after Israel’s President Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Facebook post that he was suspending the agreement pending further consideration.

2. Trade war fears

The majority of Canadians aren’t optimistic about economic ties between the U.S. and Canada, with 67 per cent of respondents telling a recent Nanos Research survey they believe a trade war in the next two years is likely or somewhat likely.

The survey also offered new insight into what Canadians think of Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who recently tabled the new federal budget.

3. Jump at the pumps

Drivers in Vancouver are paying record highs to fill up their tanks, with the price of gas hitting $1.56 per litre. That’s more than a quarter higher than in Montreal and Toronto, and analysts say the number could hit $1.60 by the end of the week.