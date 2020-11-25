TORONTO -- Canada has more than 56,700 active cases of COVID-19, adding nearly 4,900 new cases in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Drug procurement: The federal government has signed a deal to secure up to 26,000 doses of a COVID-19 therapeutic drug from Eli Lilly, with the option to receive thousands more, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.

2. Senior care: The newly released results of a Statistics Canada survey are shedding light on the complications that older Canadians face in the caregiving realm, revealing that almost a quarter of those over the age of 65 are also caregivers themselves.

3. 'It's exhausting': A Tennessee ICU nurse has inspired other health-care workers to share how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected them by posting before-and-after photos of herself that show the physical toll it’s taken on her.

4. Stem cell donors: Canadian Blood Services says that only 50 per cent of those potential donors who are registered to give stem cells actually follow through with the procedure when the call comes.

5. Holiday shopping: Although the majority of Canadians have no plans to cut back on gift-giving this year, surveys show that holiday spending habits have shifted slightly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One more thing…

Pregnancy loss: The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, writing a personal account of the traumatic experience she hopes will help others.