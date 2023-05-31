Federal leaders react to the results of the Alberta election, top artificial intelligence experts raise concerns about the "risk of extinction," and a Toronto Bue Jays pitcher issues an apology.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Let me be clear': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is congratulating Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her election win after she called out his “harmful” energy policies in her victory speech.

2. 'Stop burning': Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston bans all activity in the province's forests, calling the wildfire damage "extensive" and "heartbreaking."

3. Foreign interference: Government House leader Mark Holland says the federal Liberals still have faith in the man they appointed as special rapporteur, but he would not confirm whether the government could fire David Johnston if a motion calling for his ouster passes this week.

4. Reliever's remorse: Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass said he is 'truly sorry' for sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.

5. Artificial intelligence: Top executives including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday joined experts and professors in raising the "risk of extinction from AI," which they urged policymakers to equate at par with risks posed by pandemics and nuclear war.

