TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 42.43 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Aid for India: Canada is sending as many as 25,000 vials of the antiviral remdesivir and up to 350 ventilators from its National Emergency Strategic Stockpile to assist the COVID-19 response in India.

2. Chronic fatigue: Experts warn there could be a dramatic rise in the number of cases of chronic fatigue syndrome during this pandemic as some patients with long-term COVID-19 symptoms develop the debilitating condition.

3. Youth eligibility: Here is what some provinces and territories have said in response to Health Canada's announcement that Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 and up.

4. Vaccine proof: New polling by Nanos Research has found a strong majority of Canadians are in favour of showing proof of vaccination in order to travel domestically or to attend a large group gathering.

5. Food allergies: Rules banning certain nuts and other foods are common in Canadian schools, but a new set of proposed guidelines recommends relaxing food bans, training staff and making sure there is epinephrine available.

One more thing…

Honk if you love geese: Canada geese have a bad reputation for making a mess and being aggressive, but they are both a Canadian symbol and critical to the country’s ecosystem.