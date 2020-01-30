TORONTO -- The death toll of the coronavirus has risen to 170 in China as world health officials reassess whether the outbreak should be declared a global health emergency. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadians in China: Federal officials say a plane is being prepared to fly Canadians out of the province in China at the centre of an outbreak of a new coronavirus that continues to spread.

2. Kobe Bryant crash: In her first statement since the helicopter crash that claimed nine lives including Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Bryant's wife Vanessa said "there aren't enough words to describe" her pain.

3. Conservative leadership: Rookie MP and prospective Tory leadership candidate Derek Sloan is facing criticism after saying science right now doesn't show that there's a biological component to being gay.

4. Bad vacation: An Ontario family cut a nightmare vacation short after they say their two-year-old daughter contracted hand-foot-and-mouth disease at a Dominican Republic resort. Now, they're seeking a full refund for the trip.

5. Mental health hotline: An Ontario woman is campaigning to make calling for help during a mental health emergency just as easy as dialing 911 to better assist those in crisis.

One more thing…

Mummy mystery solved: It's been a mystery since she was first unravelled in 1835, but researchers have finally discovered what happened to a famous Egyptian mummy named Takabuti.