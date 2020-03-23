TORONTO -- Provinces are warning that Canadians who don't keep their distance or self-isolate will face fines and may be arrested as the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada rose to 1,472. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadian athletes: The Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee have announced that they will not be sending athletes to the Tokyo Olympics due to the novel coronavirus, unless the Games are postponed.

2. Emergency Measures: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says MPs will return to the House of Commons on Tuesday, to pass emergency legislation aimed at supporting Canadians and the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Detecting odours: Could a sudden inability to smell be a sign of COVID-19 infection? A group of British doctors think so, and they want it to be added to governments' lists of symptoms that trigger quarantines.

4. Price gouging: A B.C. family has been fined after getting caught selling medical masks at inflated prices in a Port Coquitlam park, and the city's mayor wants them investigated and criminally charged.

5. Virus recommendations: Health officials are replacing the term "social distancing" with "physical distancing," explaining that the emphasis should be on maintaining physical boundaries while keeping socially connected through technology.

One more thing…

Teaching at home: Kids' daily routines have been disrupted with provinces across the country closing schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of resources for parents looking to keep their children busy (and learning) while at home.