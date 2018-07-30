Zimbabwe votes for first time without Robert Mugabe on ballot
Supporters of Nelson Chamisa raise their hands in support during his last rally in Harare, Saturday, July, 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 1:13AM EDT
HARARE, Zimbabwe - Zimbabweans are voting in their first election without Robert Mugabe on the ballot, a contest that could bring international legitimacy and investment or signal more stagnation if the vote is seriously flawed.
About 5.5 million people are registered to vote on Monday in this southern African nation anxious for change after decades of economic paralysis and the nearly four-decade rule of the 94-year-old Mugabe.
Long lines of voters are waiting outside some polling stations. Thousands of election monitors are in the country to observe a process that the opposition says is biased against them.
The two main contenders are 75-year-old President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former deputy president who took over from Mugabe last year, and Nelson Chamisa, who became head of the main opposition party just a few months ago.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- California wildfire claims more lives as firefighters make progress
- Zimbabwe's Matabeleland massacre haunts election
- Man charged with killing 5 in Maryland newsroom to appear in court
- Manafort trial to focus on his lavish lifestyle, not collusion
- Zimbabwe votes for first time without Robert Mugabe on ballot