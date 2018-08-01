Zimbabwe's ruling party wins control of parliament
Main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) supporters celebrate outside their headquarters in Harare on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Mujahid Safodien)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 3:53AM EDT
HARARE, Zimbabwe - The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says the ruling ZANU-PF party has won a majority of seats in Parliament.
ZANU-PF has now won 109 seats versus the main opposition MDC party which has taken 41 seats in the country's House of Assembly which has 210 seats.
According to the electoral commission's early morning announcement, 58 parliamentary seats are yet to be declared.
The commission said it will only announce the results of Zimbabwe's presidential race, pitting President Emmerson Mnangagwa against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, after all the votes have come in.
