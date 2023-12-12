Zelenskyy visits Capitol Hill and the White House with U.S. aid for Ukraine at risk of collapse
His country's future at stake, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used inspirational words, resolve and a nod to Christmas in appealing Tuesday to leaders in Congress for U.S. aid for his fighters in the war with Russia.
But as he arrived next at the White House, additional American support was in grave doubt.
Zelenskyy's visit to Washington came at a grim time, much changed from the hero's welcome he received last year. President Joe Biden's request for an additional $110 billion U.S. aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs is at serious risk of collapse in Congress as Republicans are insisting on linking it to strict U.S.-Mexico border security changes that Democrats decry.
"The fight we're in is a fight for freedom," Zelenskyy repeatedly said in the meetings, according to lawmakers.
Flanked by Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Zelenskyy entered a private meeting with senators with a public bipartisan show of support and to some applause. But more than an hour later few senators' minds appeared changed.
Schumer called it a "very powerful" meeting, but gave no update on stalled negotiations.
Next Zelenskyy visited the House leaders, including privately with new Speaker Mike Johnson, whose hard-right Republicans have been the most resistance to any deal. Johnson insisted afterward: "We do want to do the right thing here."
The White House said the time was right for Zelenskyy's trip to Washington as Biden pushes lawmakers approve the aid package before the year-end holidays. A top spokesman said the U.S. can't let Ukraine aid lapse, especially as the Israel-Hamas war takes attention, and that the president was willing to make compromises with Republicans.
"This additional funding will absolutely help Ukraine claw back even more of their territory and kick the Russians right out of Ukraine," said the White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on NBC.
However, prospects for a congressional deal on Ukraine funding seemed all but out of reach.
Zelenskyy impressed on the senators that Ukraine could win the war against Russia, telling them he was drafting men in their 30s and 40s in a show of strength for the battle. In his trademark olive drab, he stood before a portrait of George Washington, history hanging behind him.
To the House Democrats, he showcased his country's embrace of the West by pointing to the Christmas season, telling them it was the first year Ukraine would celebrate on Dec. 25 rather than the day Russians mark the holiday.
McConnell said afterward Zelenskyy was "inspirational and determined."
But Republicans senator exited the meeting unmoved from their position. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said the emergency funding wouldn't gain GOP support unless it includes "real, meaningful border reform."
Biden has expressed a willingness to engage with the Republicans as migrant crossings have hit record highs along the U.S.-Mexico border, but Democrats in his own party oppose proposals for expedited deportations and strict asylum standards as a return to Trump-era hostility towards migrants.
With talks at a standstill, one chief Republican negotiator, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, said there was nothing Zelenskyy could say during his visit with the senators to sway the outcome.
"Hey, pay attention to us, but not your own country? No," Lankford told reporters.
Ahead of Zelenskyy's high-stakes meetings, the White House late Monday pointed to newly declassified intelligence that shows Ukraine has inflicted heavy losses on Russia in recent fighting along the Avdiivka-Novopavlivka axis -- including 13,000 casualties and over 220 combat vehicle losses. The Ukrainian holdout in the country's partly-occupied east has been the center of some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks.
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that the Russians think if they can achieve a military deadlock through the winter it will drain Western support for Ukraine and ultimately give Russia the advantage, despite the fact that Russians have sustained heavy losses and have been slowed by persistent shortages of trained personnel, munitions and equipment.
A U.S. intelligence analysis recently declassified and sent to Congress shows the extent to which Ukraine has inflicted damages to Russia's military.
Russia has lost 87% of the military personnel it had before the Ukraine war, including contracted and other ground forces, naval infantry and airborne troops, according to a person familiar with the analysis and granted anonymity to discuss it.
Additionally, of the 3,500 Russian tanks before the invasion, some 2,200 have been lost on the battlefield, the person said.
The result is forcing Russia to rely on Soviet-era weaponry and has set back efforts to modernize its ground forces, the person said the analysis shows.
White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is clearly watching what happens in Congress -- and we need Congress to act this month to support Ukraine."
It's Zelenskyy's third visit to Washington since the war broke out in February 2022, including a quick trip just a few months ago as aid was being considered. But his surprise arrival days before Christmas last December drew thunderous applause in Congress, his daring first wartime trip out of Ukraine.
At the time, lawmakers sported the blue-and-yellow colors of Ukraine, and Zelenskyy delivered a speech that drew on the parallels to World War II as he thanked Americans for their support.
But 2023 brought a new power center of hard-right Republicans, many aligned with Donald Trump, the former president who is now the GOP front-runner in the 2024 race for the White House.
It's not at all clear new Speaker Johnson, on the job since October when Republicans ousted their previous leader Kevin McCarthy, with McConnell can steer an aid package through the House's right flank.
Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Zelenskyy can shake up the stalemate by showing the stakes of potential Russian expansion toward NATO, and making his case on "moral clarity and why is Ukraine important."
Zelenskyy kicked off the quick visit to Washington on Monday, warning in a speech at a defense university that Russia may be fighting in Ukraine but its "real target is freedom" in America and around the world.
Of the new $110 billion national security package, $61.4 billion would go toward Ukraine -- with about half to the Defense Department to replenish weaponry it is supplying, and the other half for humanitarian assistance and to help the Ukrainian government function with emergency responders, public works and other operations.
The package includes another nearly $14 billion for Israel as it fights Hamas and $14 billion for U.S. border security. Additional funds would go for national security needs in the Asia-Pacific region.
As Biden and Zelenskyy met, the U.S. was preparing to announce another, relatively modest, million-dollar military aid package, according to U.S. officials.
The roughly $200 million in weapons and equipment will be taken from Pentagon stocks and include additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), high-speed anti-radiation missiles, anti-armor systems, artillery rounds, missiles, demolition munitions, 4 million rounds of small arms ammunition, generators and other equipment and spare parts, one official said.
Including that latest package, the U.S. now has about $4.4 billion remaining in weapons it can provide from department stockpiles.
The U.S. has already provided Ukraine $111 billion for its fight against Russia's 2022 invasion.
Border security talks have focused on making it more difficult for migrants to claim asylum and releasing fewer of them temporarily into the U.S. while they await proceedings to determine if they can remain permanently.
Republicans have also proposed allowing the president to shut parts of the border when crossings reach high numbers, as they have for the past two years. One White House idea would expand the ability to conduct expedited deportations, drawing alarm from immigrant advocates.
As border talks drag, Biden's budget director said last week that the U.S. will run out of funding to send weapons and assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year.
------ Associated Press writers Lolita Baldor, Tara Copp,, Aamer Madhani, Will Weissert and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau seeks 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza alongside Australia, New Zealand PMs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward 'a sustainable ceasefire,' starting with another pause in hostilities. He also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, hours ahead of a United Nations vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.
AGING IN CANADA With Canada's senior population set to reach 'historical levels,' what will this mean for younger generations?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
NDP seeking 'tough measures' against Speaker Fergus, stop short of calling for resignation
Embattled House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus may be able to weather the current political firestorm over his personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as the NDP revealed Tuesday they are pushing for sanctions, rather than his ouster.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantal Desjardins.
After record year, unreliable weather pushes Canada's maple syrup production to five-year low
New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.
Revealing allegations on Nijjar death meant to 'put a chill' on India, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he chose to reveal a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian to 'put a chill' on India amid concerns in the Sikh community over safety.
Price of baby formula spiked more than 20 per cent in one year amid shortages
When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) closed the Abbott Nutrition formula plant in Michigan last year, it triggered a North American-wide baby formula shortage and impacted families across Canada, retail expert Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning Tuesday.
CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor
Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.
Canada
-
Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
-
New evidence led to murder charges in Kenneth Law case, investigators say
New evidence in the Kenneth Law case led police to lay more than a dozen second-degree murder charges against the 57-year-old Mississauga man, investigators said Tuesday.
-
6 hospitalized after ETS bus, dump truck crash in northwest Edmonton: police
Emergency crews were called to northwest Edmonton on Tuesday morning after an Edmonton Transit Service bus and a dump truck collided.
-
Tourism recovery not expected until next year, Destination Canada report finds
A full recovery in the tourism industry is unlikely until next year, Destination Canada predicts, even as the rebound comes quicker than expected ahead of a bigger bounceback forecasted for 2025.
-
Thousands of Maritimers without power day after windy, rainy storm
Thousands of electricity customers across all three Maritime provinces remain without power Tuesday after a strong weather system moved through the region.
-
Ibrahim Ali's lawyer seeks murder appeal, citing 'third-party suspects' in killing
A lawyer for Ibrahim Ali is seeking to appeal his client's first-degree murder conviction in the killing of a 13-year-old girl in a British Columbia park, citing 25 grounds including allegations about "third-party suspects."
World
-
Palestinians expect a high vote in UN General Assembly demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
The Palestinians are expecting a high vote Tuesday for a UN General Assembly resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza to demonstrate widespread global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war, now in its third month.
-
India ask FBI to share intelligence on Sikh separatists: Reuters source
India has asked the United States to share intelligence on Sikh separatists living there amid investigations into an accusation that an Indian official was linked to a plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil, an Indian official said on Tuesday.
-
Biden says Israel is losing international support because of the 'indiscriminate bombing' in Gaza
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned that Israel was losing international support because of its "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza, speaking out in unusually strong language as the United Nations neared a vote on demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Israel and the U.S. face growing isolation over Gaza as offensive grinds on with no end in sight
Israeli forces carried out strikes across Gaza on Tuesday, crushing Palestinians in homes, as the military pressed ahead with an offensive that officials say could go on for weeks or months, even while global calls for a ceasefire leave Israel and its main ally, the United States, increasingly isolated.
-
Zelenskyy visits Capitol Hill and the White House with U.S. aid for Ukraine at risk of collapse
His country's future at stake, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used inspirational words, resolve and a nod to Christmas in appealing Tuesday to leaders in Congress for U.S. aid for his fighters in the war with Russia.
-
UN warns nearly 50 million people could face hunger next year in West and Central Africa
The United Nations warned on Tuesday that hunger could surge across West and Central Africa next year, primarily driven by violence in the conflict-riddled region.
Politics
-
NDP seeking 'tough measures' against Speaker Fergus, stop short of calling for resignation
Embattled House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus may be able to weather the current political firestorm over his personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as the NDP revealed Tuesday they are pushing for sanctions, rather than his ouster.
-
Trudeau seeks 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza alongside Australia, New Zealand PMs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward 'a sustainable ceasefire,' starting with another pause in hostilities. He also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, hours ahead of a United Nations vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.
-
'We are living in a housing crisis': Canada consulting on reviving 'wartime housing' design catalogue
In its latest efforts to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is launching consultations to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: a standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.
Health
-
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
-
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity
A pregnant woman in Kentucky who filed a lawsuit demanding the right to an abortion has learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity, her attorneys said Tuesday.
-
Quebec health reform bill passes after government invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
Sci-Tech
-
Ashes of Waterloo, Ont. entrepreneur to be launched into space aboard historic mission
The ashes of a Waterloo, Ont. man will join the DNA of some famous historical figures on a first-of-its-kind mission into space.
-
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
Entertainment
-
Video game expo E3 gets permanently cancelled, organizers say
One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.
-
CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor
Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.
-
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
Business
-
After record year, unreliable weather pushes Canada's maple syrup production to five-year low
New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.
-
Tourism recovery not expected until next year, Destination Canada report finds
A full recovery in the tourism industry is unlikely until next year, Destination Canada predicts, even as the rebound comes quicker than expected ahead of a bigger bounceback forecasted for 2025.
-
CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor
Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians Googled a lot of things in 2023. Here are some of the top queries
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
-
Forget the surprise if you're thinking of giving a pet as a holiday present
Giving a pet as a blind gift isn't recommended, but offering one without the surprise element and with a little planning can enrich the lives of animals and humans alike. That's especially important now, when shelters and rescue groups are experiencing crisis-level numbers of animals due to the economy and higher costs for supplies.
-
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Sports
-
Ohtani's Dodgers contract has US$680 million deferred, lowering tax value to $46 million annually
Shohei Ohtani will receive just US$20 million of his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years, with $680 million payable from 2034-43 in an unusual structure that gives the team greater payroll flexibility in coming seasons.
-
Death of Adam Johnson from skate blade prompts new look at neck guard mandates in youth hockey
A day after professional hockey player Adam Johnson suffered a fatal cut to his throat during a game in England, Dan Sacco went out and ordered his 10-year-old twins new neck guards.
-
Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in Saudi Arabia after all. Inter Miami confirmed Monday that it will take part in the Riyadh Season Cup -- something that was announced by Saudi officials on Nov. 21. Inter Miami said the reports at that time were inaccurate.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.