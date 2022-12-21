Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress in his first known trip outside the country since Russia's invasion began in February.
Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account that the visit was "to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities" of Ukraine and discuss cooperation between his country and the U.S. with Biden.
The highly sensitive trip is taking place after 10 months of a brutal war that has seen tens of thousands killed and wounded on both sides of the conflict, along with devastation for Ukrainian civilians. It also comes as U.S. lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the Pentagon prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country to defend itself.
Zelenskyy headed abroad after making a daring and dangerous trip Tuesday to what he called the hottest spot on the 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) front line of the conflict, the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's contested Donetsk province. He praised Ukrainian troops for their "courage, resilience and strength" as artillery boomed in the background.
Poland's private broadcaster TVN24 said Zelenskyy crossed into Poland early Wednesday on his way to the U.S. The station showed footage of what appeared to be Zelenskyy arriving at a train station and being escorted to a motorcade. TVN24 said the video, which was partially blurred for security reasons, was shot Wednesday morning in Przemysl, a Polish border town that has been the arrival point for many refugees fleeing the war.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in a statement Tuesday night, said that Biden looks forward to Zelenskyy's visit and that the address to Congress will demonstrate "the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine."
"The visit will underscore the United States' steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance," she said.
Zelenskyy was scheduled to meet with Biden at the White House in the afternoon and then join Biden for a news conference in the East Room. He was expected to address Congress in the evening.
In her invitation to Zelenskyy to address a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said "the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself" and that lawmakers "look forward to hearing your inspiring message of unity, resilience and determination."
U.S. and Ukrainian officials have made clear they don't envision an imminent resolution to the war and are preparing for fighting to continue for some time. Biden has repeated that while the U.S. will arm and train Ukraine, American forces will not be directly engaged in the conflict.
Biden and Zelenskyy first discussed the idea of a visit to Washington during their most recent phone call, on Dec. 11, and a formal invitation followed three days later, said a senior U.S. administration official, briefing reporters on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the visit. Zelenskyy accepted the invitation on Friday and it was confirmed on Sunday, when the White House began coordinating with Pelosi to arrange the congressional address.
The White House consulted with Zelenskyy on security for his departure from Ukraine and travel to Washington, including the risk of Russian action while Zelenskyy was briefly out of the country, the official added, declining to detail the measures taken to safeguard the Ukrainian leader. The official said the U.S. expected Russia to continue its attacks on Ukrainian forces and civilian infrastructure targets despite the trip.
The tranche of U.S. funding pending before Congress would be the biggest American infusion of assistance yet to Ukraine -- even more than Biden's $37 billion emergency request -- and is meant to ensure that support flows to the war effort for months to come.
On Wednesday, the U.S. was also set to announce that it will send a major package of $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for its fighter jets, U.S. officials said.
The aid signals an expansion by the U.S. in the kinds of advanced weaponry it will send to Ukraine to bolster its air defences against what has been an increasing barrage of Russian missiles in recent weeks. The package will include about $1 billion in weapons from Pentagon stocks and $800 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, officials said.
The decision to send the Patriot battery comes despite threats from Russia's Foreign Ministry that the delivery of the advanced surface-to-air missile system would be considered a provocative step and that the Patriot battery and any crews accompanying it would be a legitimate target for Moscow's military.
It's unclear when the Patriot battery would arrive on the front lines in Ukraine, since U.S. troops will have to train Ukrainian forces on how to use the high-tech system. The training could take several weeks and is expected to be done in Germany. To date, all training of Ukraine's forces by the U.S. and its Western allies has taken place in European countries.
The visit comes at an important moment as the White House braces for greater resistance when Republicans take control of the House in January and give more scrutiny to aid for Ukraine. GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has said his party's lawmakers will not write a "blank check" for Ukraine.
Biden and Zelenskyy frequently have talked by phone as the White House arranges new tranches of military assistance for Ukraine. The calls have been mostly warm, with Biden praising Ukraine for remaining steadfast against the Russians and Zelenskyy thanking the U.S. president for support.
The one exception was a June phone call soon after Biden notified Zelenskyy that an additional $1 billion package was headed to Ukraine. Zelenskyy didn't miss a beat in ticking off the additional assistance he said Ukraine needed.
That irked Biden, who underscored to Zelenskyy the American people's generosity. But the brief moment of tension hasn't caused any lasting difficulty, according to officials familiar with the episode.
Pelosi, who visited Zelenskyy earlier this year in Kyiv, encouraged lawmakers to be on hand for Wednesday evening's address by the Ukrainian leader.
"We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that makes progress for the American people as well as support for our Democracy," Pelosi wrote Tuesday in a letter to colleagues. "Please be present for a very special focus on Democracy Wednesday night."
Later at the Capitol she said of Ukrainians, "They are fighting for democracy for all of us."
Russia's invasion, which began on Feb. 24, has lost momentum. The illegally annexed provinces of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia remain fiercely contested.
With the fighting in the east at a stalemate, Moscow has used missiles and drones to attack Ukraine's power equipment, hoping to leave people without electricity as freezing weather sets in.
In a video released by his office from the Bakhmut visit, Zelenskyy was handed a Ukrainian flag and alluded to delivering it to U.S. leaders.
"The guys handed over our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures for us to pass on," Zelenskyy said in the video. "We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army. Our people are braver and need more powerful weapons. We will pass it on from the boys to the Congress, to the president of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough. It is a hint -- it is not enough."
For his part, Putin on Tuesday hailed the "courage and self-denial" of his forces in Ukraine -- but he did so at a ceremony in an opulent and glittering hall at the Kremlin in Moscow, not on the battlefield.
At the Kremlin ceremony, Putin presented awards to the Moscow-appointed heads of the four illegally annexed regions of Ukraine. In a video address honouring Russia's military and security agencies, he praised the security personnel deployed to the four regions, saying that "people living there, Russian citizens, count on being protected by you."
Putin acknowledged the challenges faced by the security personnel.
"Yes, it's difficult for you," he said, adding that the situation in the regions is "extremely difficult."
------
Castillo reported from Kyiv, Ukraine. AP writers Lolita C. Baldor, Tara Copp and Aamer Madhani in Washington and Andrew Katell in New York contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
Winter weather brings extreme cold, snow to B.C., as Ontario and Quebec brace for storm
Winter is striking Canada with a vengeance, with freezing temperatures and delayed flights in B.C., a potential polar vortex brewing in Alberta, and Ontario and southern Quebec bracing for what is expected to be a significant storm this weekend.
Here to stay, or time to do away? Here is what MPs have heard about hybrid sittings
MPs have been studying the future of hybrid Parliament, and in the new year a House committee is expected to release a series of recommendations as to whether it is time to retire the virtual elements of Commons proceedings. Ahead of that report being made public, here's what the committee has heard from participants in the study.
Should Canada produce more medicine amid ongoing shortages? Trudeau isn't sure
As Canada faces an ongoing shortage of children's medications, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't know if ramping up domestic production of pharmaceuticals is the right approach to addressing the problem.
EXCLUSIVE | South African government faces mounting pressure over Russian ship, alleged arms delivery
Fourteen days after a U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship docked under mysterious circumstance at a naval yard in South Africa and unloaded its cargo, there have been no answers from the government.
Trump tax audits required by law were delayed, panel says
A report issued Tuesday by the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee found that required IRS audits of Donald Trump were delayed, and committee members voted along party lines to also release tax filings of the former U.S. president who broke political norms by refusing to release the information on his own.
Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement
Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.
Canada
-
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
'Consider postponing non-essential travel': Traffic chaos as B.C. hit with double the forecasted snow
The South Coast of British Columbia is recovering from a major snowstorm that was far worse than initially forecast.
-
Winter weather brings extreme cold, snow to B.C., as Ontario and Quebec brace for storm
Winter is striking Canada with a vengeance, with freezing temperatures and delayed flights in B.C., a potential polar vortex brewing in Alberta, and Ontario and southern Quebec bracing for what is expected to be a significant storm this weekend.
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
Packed planes spent hours stuck on the tarmac overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
World
-
Trump tax audits required by law were delayed, panel says
A report issued Tuesday by the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee found that required IRS audits of Donald Trump were delayed, and committee members voted along party lines to also release tax filings of the former U.S. president who broke political norms by refusing to release the information on his own.
-
Filmmaker recording behind-the-scenes Pelosi documentary captures chaos of Capitol riot
When filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi was recording footage for her behind-the-scenes documentary about her mother, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she suddenly found herself covering a violent insurrection on Capitol Hill.
-
Mexico plans to ask U.S. for up to US$48B for solar projects
Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as US$48 billion in financing for solar projects, Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday.
-
LGBTQ2S+ refugee group urges Ottawa to help as fraction of Afghans seeking aid resettled
LGBTQ2S+ refugee group Rainbow Railroad has only been able to resettle four per cent of the nearly 3,800 Afghans who have asked it for help since the Taliban took over their country.
-
Violent California earthquake damages homes, disrupts power
A powerful earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake as it shattered glass, shook homes off foundations, damaged roads and left nearly 60,000 homes and businesses in the rural area without power and many without water. At least 12 people were injured.
-
Holocaust survivors share message of hope during Hanukkah
Holocaust survivors from around the globe are marking the third day of Hanukkah together with a virtual ceremony as Jews worldwide worry about a sharp increase in antisemitism in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere.
Politics
-
Here to stay, or time to do away? Here is what MPs have heard about hybrid sittings
MPs have been studying the future of hybrid Parliament, and in the new year a House committee is expected to release a series of recommendations as to whether it is time to retire the virtual elements of Commons proceedings. Ahead of that report being made public, here's what the committee has heard from participants in the study.
-
Trudeau says 'it sucks' when ethics breaches occur, but system is working
On the heels of the latest confirmed ethics breach within his cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, while 'it sucks' when such cases of improper conduct arise, the fact the public knows about them is a sign the system is working.
-
Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who raised medical assistance in dying 'no longer an employee'
The Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who the department says 'was responsible' for all four confirmed cases of medical assistance in dying (MAID) being discussed with veterans is 'no longer an employee,' CTV News has confirmed.
Health
-
Should Canada produce more medicine amid ongoing shortages? Trudeau isn't sure
As Canada faces an ongoing shortage of children's medications, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't know if ramping up domestic production of pharmaceuticals is the right approach to addressing the problem.
-
Doctors worry more kids may be getting sick with invasive strep A. Here are the facts
It's important to distinguish the different types of Group A strep infections, an expert says, because the bacteria itself is quite common. The biggest danger comes in the rare cases when it becomes invasive.
-
CTV News Calgary anchor speaks out about cancer diagnosis: 'It could help someone'
When she heard about actress Kirstie Alley's death from colon cancer earlier this month, CTV News Calgary Senior Anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw said she was inspired to speak up about her own cancer diagnosis.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement
Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.
-
U.S. Congress moves to ban TikTok from government devices
TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a government spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app.
-
Some American black bears are turning red, researchers now say they know why
In a new study, researchers from the United States and Canada have identified the genetic mutation in American black bears causing them to turn red or cinnamon-coloured.
Entertainment
-
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera 'General Hospital,' has died, the show announced in a tribute post.
-
Justin Bieber slams H&M 'trash' merchandise featuring his image
Pop singer Justin Bieber lashed out at H&M over clothes featuring the Canadian artist's image and lyrics, saying the Swedish fashion retailer had not obtained his approval.
-
Cuban artists blocked from once-promising NFT trading sites
Doors have begun to close for artists from Cuba and other countries facing U.S. sanctions because key NFT trading sites have gradually blocked them from doing business on their platforms, often with little or no explanation.
Business
-
Statistics Canada to release November inflation numbers today
Statistics Canada is set to release its latest inflation reading today, giving insight on how fast prices were rising last month.
-
Retail spending in Canada shows signs of slowdown amid higher inflation, interest
Retail spending in Canada showed early signs of a slowdown just as the holiday shopping season ramped up this fall, according to new figures from Statistics Canada released Tuesday.
-
Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement
Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.
Lifestyle
-
First images of British banknotes featuring King Charles III unveiled
The first images of banknotes featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
-
Lionel Messi's World Cup celebration post is most-liked in Instagram history
Freshly crowned World Cup champion Lionel Messi has already scored another achievement — racking up the most likes on an Instagram post, surpassing the previous record holder.
-
Sustainable gift-wrapping ideas and presents for the holidays
Candice Batista, an environmental journalist, shows eco-friendly ways to wrap a gift and offers other sustainable gift ideas.
Sports
-
Canada's first paid women's basketball league, HOOPQUEENS, driving opportunity
Nakissa Koomalsingh founded Canada's first-ever paid women's basketball league in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Canadian Premier League voluntarily recognizes new players' association
The Canadian Premier League says it has voluntarily recognized that the Professional Footballers Association of Canada will represent professional soccer players under contract to CPL teams.
-
Mets swoop in overnight, snatch Correa for US$315M: reports
In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa has agreed to sign with the New York Mets hours after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart, according to media reports.
Autos
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2025
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is proposing Wednesday.
-
Racers, mechanics, tinkerers converting classic cars to EVs
A small but expanding group of tinkerers, racers, engineers and entrepreneurs are converting vintage cars and trucks into greener, and often much faster, electric vehicles.
-
'Meaningful savings': Alberta government to suspend fuel tax on Jan. 1
The price to fill up your tank in Alberta will drop in the new year, thanks to the UCP government's strategy to suspend the fuel tax.