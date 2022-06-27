Zelenskyy tells G7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Zelenskyy tells G7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday underscored the urgency of helping his country's military improve its position against Russia in the coming months during a video meeting with leading economic powers, who in turn pledged to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes."
Zelenskyy addressed the delicacy of the moment for Ukraine in its war with Russia to the Group of Seven summit, as the leaders of the major economies prepared to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions.
In addition, the U.S. was preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv to help Ukraine fight back against Vladimir Putin's aggression, a day after Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for the first time in weeks and as its military was continued a full-on assault on the last remaining Ukrainian redoubt in the Luhansk region.
The new aid and efforts by the G7 leaders to punish Moscow come as Zelenskyy has openly worried that the West has become fatigued by the cost of a war that is contributing to soaring energy costs and price hikes on essential goods around the globe. The Ukrainian leader discussed his strategy for the course of the war, which has transformed into a bloody artillery battle in the country's west and east.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Zelenskyy's top request was for further air defence systems, followed by economic support to assist his government in meeting its financial obligations. Sullivan said most of the conversation was "about the way forward and how President Zelenskyy sees the course of the war." Zelenskyy also briefed the G – 7 leaders on how his administration is using the assistance he's received to date "to maximize Ukraine's capacity both to resist Russian advances, and to pursue counter attacks where possible," Sullivan said.
Sullivan added that the Ukrainian leader was "very much focused on trying to ensure that Ukraine is in as advantageous a position on the battlefield as possible" in coming months because "he believes that a grinding conflict is not in the interest of the Ukrainian people."
Zelenskyy also told the leaders that now is not a time for negotiation with Russia because he needs to be in stronger position first, according to a senior French diplomat. The Ukrainian leader said "he will negotiate when he will be in a position to do so," said the diplomat, who speaking under condition of anonymity in line with the French presidency's customary practices.
"His goal is to end the war as quickly as possible and to get out of it in the best possible position, so that he can negotiate from a position of strength," the diplomat said, adding that Zelenskyy told the summit leaders that he needs economic, financial and military support.
After hearing from Zelenskyy, the leaders pledged in a statement to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes." They underlined their "unwavering commitment to support the government and people of Ukraine" in the battle for their country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
They said it is up to Ukraine to decide on a future peace settlement.
Leaders were finalizing the deal to seek a price cap during their three-day G7 summit in the German Alps. The details of how a price cap would work, as well as its impact on the Russian economy, were to be resolved by G7 finance ministers, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview announcements from the summit.
Zelenskyy did not raise the issue of price caps, Sullivan said, but called on G7 countries to work to stem Russian energy profits.
The largest democratic economies will also commit to raising tariffs on Russian imports to their countries, with the U.S. announcing new tariffs on 570 categories of goods, as well as use of sanctions to target Russia's defence supply chains that support its effort to rearm during the war.
Biden is expected to soon announce the U.S. is purchasing NASAMS, a Norwegian-developed anti-aircraft system, to provide medium- to long-range defence, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. NASAMS is the same system used by the U.S. to protect the sensitive airspace around the White House and U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Additional aid includes more ammunition for Ukrainian artillery, as well as counter-battery radars, to support its efforts against the Russian assault in the Donbas, the person said. Biden is also announcing a $7.5 billion commitment to help Ukraine's government meet its expenses, as part of a drawdown of the $40 billion military and economic aid package he signed into law last month.
The G7 leaders opened Monday's session with a focus on Ukraine. They were later joined by the leaders of five democratic emerging economies – India, Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal and Argentina – for a discussion of climate change, energy and other issues.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the summit host, said the G7 countries' policies on Ukraine are "very much aligned," and that they see the need to be both tough and cautious.
Scholz said after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday that "we are taking tough decisions, that we are also cautious, that we will help ... Ukraine as much as possible but that we also avoid that there will be a big conflict between Russia and NATO."
Britain's Boris Johnson said that under the circumstances the G7 has to "continue to help the Ukrainians to rebuild their economy, to get their grain out, to export their grain, and, of course, we have to help them to protect themselves. And that's what we're going to continue to do."
In Brussels, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the military alliance will increase the size of its rapid reaction forces nearly eightfold to 300,000 troops as part of its response to an "era of strategic competition." The NATO response force currently has about 40,000 soldiers which can deploy quickly when needed.
Stoltenberg made the remarks ahead of a NATO summit later this week in Madrid when the organization's 30 allies are expected to also agree on further support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Scholz said last week that he wants the G7 to discuss the outlines of a "Marshall Plan for Ukraine," referring to the U.S.-sponsored plan that helped revive European economies after Second World War.
With the war still in progress and destruction mounting by the day, it's unlikely to be a detailed plan at this stage. Scholz has said "rebuilding Ukraine will be a task for generations."
The G7 already is committed to help finance Ukraine's immediate needs. Finance ministers from the group last month agreed to provide $19.8 billion in economic aid to help Kyiv keep basic services functioning and prevent tight finances from hindering its defence against Russian forces.
A senior U.S. administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations between the G7 leaders, said the U.S. and Europe are aligned in their aims for a negotiated end to the conflict, even if their roles sometimes appear different.
Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have tried to facilitate that through active conversations with Putin and Zelenskyy, while also supplying weapons to Ukraine. The U.S. has largely cut off significant talks with Russia and aims to bolster Ukraine's battlefield capacity as much as possible so that its eventual position at the negotiating table is stronger.
------
Moulson reported from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Superville reported from Telfs, Austria. Associated Press writers Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.
____
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada outperformed most G10 countries during first two years of pandemic response: study
Canada handled key aspects of the COVID-19 response better in the first two years of the pandemic than most G10 countries, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Toronto, Unity Health Toronto and St. Michael's hospital.
Republican calls overturning Roe v. Wade a 'victory for white life'
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, speaking at a rally Saturday night with former U.S. President Donald Trump, called the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade a 'victory for white life.'
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
Cuts to health care, geography limit abortion access in Canada: advocate
Abortion may be legal in Canada but accessing services very much depends on where you live, one advocate says.
What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.
South Africa tavern deaths: 21 teens likely killed by something they drank, ate or smoked
South African authorities investigating 21 teenagers found dead at an east coast tavern over the weekend said on Monday the youths were probably killed by something they ate, drank or smoked, ruling out the earlier-touted possibility of a stampede.
Ukraine's richest man sues Russia at Europe's top human rights court
Ukraine's richest man filed a lawsuit against Russia at Europe’s top human rights court on Monday, seeking compensation over what he has said are billions of dollars in business losses since Russia's invasion.
Zelenskyy tells G7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Leading economic powers conferred by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday as they underscored their commitment to Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' with plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions.
Censors delete discussion of Beijing's future COVID control
Digital censors quickly deleted a hashtag 'the next five years' Monday as online discussion swirled in response to reported remarks of Beijing's Communist Party secretary saying that the capital city will normalize pandemic prevention controls over the course of the next five years.
Canada
-
Quebec homeowners say Ottawa must address decades of erosion caused by ship traffic
The higher parts of Angelique Beauchemin's land, she said, are sinking an inch or two a year as they slope ever more steeply toward the river. While she's not a scientist, she says her biggest fear is that one day there will be a landslide and the white house at the top of the hill where she's lived for decades will tumble down.
-
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
-
Sask. NDP elects Carla Beck as first female leader of party
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party has elected Carla Beck as its new leader.
-
Canada outperformed most G10 countries during first two years of pandemic response: study
Canada handled key aspects of the COVID-19 response better in the first two years of the pandemic than most G10 countries, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Toronto, Unity Health Toronto and St. Michael's hospital.
-
Connecting Indigenous inmates to their culture: Grand Chief performs at Manitoba prison
Behind prison walls, National Indigenous People's Day was celebrated this month, with inmates at a Manitoba federal prison granted access to music, drumming and sharing circles — positive steps forward to reconnect Indigenous inmates with their culture and rehabilitate a group that is incarcerated at a disproportionate rate.
-
85-year-old B.C. lottery winner surprises sister with new car
Barb Randall travelled from Nanaimo, B.C., to Petawawa, Ont., to surprise the sister she hasn't seen in years.
World
-
Michigan mother charged with murdering toddler son whose body was in freezer
A mother in Detroit has been charged with murder after the body of her 3-year-old son was found in a freezer Friday, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
-
Norway: Suspect in deadly Pride shooting agrees to custody
The suspect in Saturday's mass shooting during an LGBTQ festival in Oslo has agreed to be held in pretrial custody for four weeks and will therefore not appear in court on Monday, a Norwegian court said.
-
Ukraine's richest man sues Russia at Europe's top human rights court
Ukraine's richest man filed a lawsuit against Russia at Europe’s top human rights court on Monday, seeking compensation over what he has said are billions of dollars in business losses since Russia's invasion.
-
Deadly quake a new blow to Afghans enervated by poverty
Afghanistan's deadly earthquake this week struck one of the poorest corners of a country that has been hollowed out by increasing poverty.
-
Some U.S. cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers
The skies over a scattering of Western U.S. cities will stay dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July as some major fireworks displays are cancelled again this year, this time for fire concerns amid dry weather, along with pandemic related supply or staffing problems.
-
Police say restaurant workers shot in argument over mayo
A man who complained there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich opened fire at an Atlanta sandwich shop, killing one employee and injuring another, police said.
Politics
-
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on inflation, the convoy protests, abortion rights and gun control
David Cohen has been the United States' Ambassador to Canada since November 2021, and in the time since, both Canada and the United States have experienced a series of shared challenges. In an interview at his official residence in Ottawa, Cohen opens up about the state of the relationship.
-
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in Germany
Russian President Vladimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
-
Conservative MPs free to attend 'freedom' protests this summer: Bergen
With the nation's capital bracing for anticipated anti-mandate 'freedom' movement protests during Canada Day weekend, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says her MPs are free to attend.
Health
-
Cannabis use has risen with legalization and COVID lockdowns: UN report
Places that have legalized cannabis appear to have increased its regular use, while COVID-19 lockdowns had a similar effect, raising the risk of depression and suicide, a UN report said on Monday.
-
WHO panel: Monkeypox not a global emergency 'at this stage'
The World Health Organization said the escalating monkeypox outbreak in nearly 50 countries should be closely monitored but does not warrant being declared a global health emergency.
-
Women have a higher chance of developing long COVID than men, study finds
New research has found that women are 'significantly' more likely than men to suffer from long COVID syndrome, in addition to developing different symptoms of the disease.
Sci-Tech
-
Explorers find Second World War Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered
A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of the Second World War in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers.
-
Mummified baby woolly mammoth discovered in Yukon 'most complete' find in North America: officials
Miners working in a gold field in Yukon have uncovered what is being called the 'most complete' mummified woolly mammoth found to date in North America, officials announced on Friday.
-
NASA's Psyche mission to an unexplored metal world comes to a halt
NASA's first spacecraft designed to study a metallic asteroid won't be launching this year as planned, according to an announcement made by the agency on Friday.
Entertainment
-
Stars use BET Awards stage to criticize Roe v. Wade ruling
Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Jazmine Sullivan were some of the big stars using the BET Awards stage to strongly criticize the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to strip away women's constitutional protection for abortion.
-
McCartney joined by Springsteen, Grohl in epic Glastonbury show
Paul McCartney was joined by special guests Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl in an epic performance at Glastonbury on Saturday night that spanned the first Beatles demo to some of his latest recordings.
-
Alec Baldwin says he's going to interview Woody Allen on Instagram Live
Alec Baldwin has announced that he will be interviewing controversial filmmaker Woody Allen on Instagram Live.
Business
-
EU countries adopt mandatory gas storage amid Russia's cuts
European Union countries agreed Monday that all natural gas storage in the 27-nation bloc should be topped up to at least 80 per cent capacity for next winter as they prepare for the possibility of Russia further reducing deliveries.
-
U.S. markets pointing toward positive start to the week
U.S. markets are pointing higher before the opening bell Monday as leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers pledged financial, humanitarian and other support for Ukraine.
-
Sri Lanka sends 2 ministers to Russia for oil amid crisis
Sri Lanka is sending two government ministers to Russia to negotiate for fuel -- one of the necessities nearly exhausted amid the Indian Ocean island nation's economic collapse.
Lifestyle
-
'We can't believe it': Winnipeggers throw surprise baby shower for Ukrainian refugee couple
A Winnipeg woman is making sure a couple from Ukraine is feeling right at home as they prepare to welcome their first child.
-
85-year-old B.C. lottery winner surprises sister with new car
Barb Randall travelled from Nanaimo, B.C., to Petawawa, Ont., to surprise the sister she hasn't seen in years.
-
'It just made my heart warm': Winnipeg bus driver's act of kindness captured on video
An act of kindness from a Winnipeg bus driver is being shared by a passenger who says it warmed his heart to witness.
Sports
-
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner appears in Russian court
More than four months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport for cannabis possession, a Russian court has set the start date of the criminal trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner for July 1.
-
Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville
Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night.
-
Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time
After years of playoff disappointments, the Colorado Avalanche are back atop hockey's mountain with a 2-1 Game 6 win against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach
Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker's ambitions to roll out electric cars.
-
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
-
Two dead after Chinese electric car falls three storeys
Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure, the company said Friday.