Zelenskyy says Ukraine will win back Sievierodonetsk, other cities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said Ukraine would win back all the cities it had lost to Russia, including Sievierodonetsk, which finally fell to Moscow's forces earlier in the day.

In a late-night video address, he also said Ukraine had been hit by 45 Russian missiles and rockets over the previous 24

hours, which he described as a cynical attempt to break his people's spirits.