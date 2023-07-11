Zelenskyy says NATO's 'absurd' plans for Ukraine fall short as alliance leaders gather at summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.
The broadside from Zelenskyy could renew tensions at the summit shortly after it saw a burst of goodwill after Turkiye agreed to advance Sweden's bid to join NATO. Allies hope to resolve the seesawing negotiations and leave Vilnius with a clear path forward for the alliance and its support for Ukraine.
Officials have drafted a proposal, which has not been publicly released, on Ukraine's potential membership. U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, but Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that he was not satisfied.
"We value our allies," he said but added that "Ukraine also deserves respect."
"It's unprecedented and absurd when time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership," Zelenskyy said. He finished with, "Uncertainty is weakness. And I will openly discuss this at the summit."
Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Biden and other NATO leaders on Wednesday.
There have been sharp divisions within the alliance over Ukraine's desire to join NATO, which was promised back in 2008 even though few steps were taken toward that goal.
Stoltenberg wrote in Foreign Affairs on Monday that the alliance would "upgrade our political ties" by forming a NATO-Ukraine Council, which would be "a platform for decisions and crisis consultation."
In addition, he said Tuesday that NATO would forgo requiring "membership action plan" for Ukraine, removing another hurdle.
But that did not seem to alleviate Zelenskyy's concerns. In addition, the Baltic states -- including Lithuania, which is hosting the summit -- have pushed for a strong show of support and a clear pathway toward membership for Ukraine.
However, the United States and Germany were urging caution. Biden said last week that Ukraine wasn't ready to join. Members of NATO, he told CNN, need to "meet all the qualifications, from democratization to a whole range of other issues," a nod toward longstanding concerns about governance and corruption in Kyiv.
In addition, some fear that bringing Ukraine into NATO would serve more as a provocation to Russia than as a deterrence against aggression.
Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, said allies were debating the "precise nature" of Ukraine's pathway to membership. However, he promised that the summit would demonstrate how Russian President Vladimir Putin's hopes for fractures within NATO will be unfulfilled.
"He has been disappointed at every turn," Sullivan said. "Vilnius will very much disappoint him."
The dispute over Ukraine stands in contrast to a hard-fought agreement to advance Sweden's membership. The deal was reached after days of intensive meetings, and it's poised to expand the alliance's strength in Northern Europe.
"Rumours of the death of NATO's unity were greatly exaggerated," Sullivan told reporters triumphantly on Tuesday.
According to a joint statement issued when the deal was announced, Erdogan will ask Turkiye's parliament to approve Sweden joining NATO. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, another holdout, is expected to take a similar step. Hungary's foreign minister said Tuesday that his country's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership was now just a "technical matter." Erdogan has not yet commented publicly.
The outcome is a victory as well for Biden, as well, who has touted NATO's expansion as an example of how Russia's invasion of Ukraine has backfired on Moscow. Finland has already become the 31st member of the alliance, and Sweden is on deck to become the 32nd. Both Nordic countries were historically nonaligned until the war increased fears of Russian aggression.
Because of the deal on Sweden's membership, "this summit is already historic before it has started," Stoltenberg said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that NATO's expansion is "one of the reasons that led to the current situation."
"It looks like the Europeans don't understand their mistake," Peskov said. He warned against putting Ukraine on a fast track for NATO membership.
"Potentially it's very dangerous for the European security, it carries very big risks," Peskov said.
Biden and Erdogan were scheduled to meet Tuesday evening, and it was unclear how some of the Turkish president's other demands will be resolved. He has been seeking advanced American fighter jets and a path toward membership in the European Union. The White House has expressed support for both, but publicly insisted that the issues were not related to Sweden's membership in NATO.
"I stand ready to work with President Erdogan and Turkey on enhancing defence and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area," Biden said in a statement late Monday.
The phrasing was a nod to Biden's commitment to help Turkiye acquire new F-16 fighter jets, according to an administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly.
The Biden administration has backed Turkiye's desire to buy 40 new F-16s as well as modernization kits from the U.S. It's a move some in Congress, most notably Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J, have opposed over Turkiye blocking NATO membership for Sweden, its human rights record and other concerns.
In Washington, Menendez said he was "continuing to have my reservations" on providing the fighter aircraft to Turkiye. If the Biden administration could show that Turkiye wouldn't use the F-16s belligerently against other NATO members, particularly its neighbour Greece, and meet other conditions, "then there may be a way forward," Menendez told reporters.
Biden is on a five-day trip to Europe, with the NATO summit as its centerpiece.
The president spent Monday in the United Kingdom, meeting at Windsor Castle with King Charles III and in London with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
He met Tuesday with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, emphasizing his commitment to transatlantic cooperation, before he joined the NATO gathering.
"Nothing happens here that doesn't affect us," Biden told Nauseda. The White House said Nauseda presented Biden with the Order of Vytautas the Great, the highest award a Lithuanian president can bestow. Biden is the first U.S. president to receive it.
After the summit ends on Wednesday, Biden will travel to Helsinki. On Thursday, he'll celebrate Finland's recent entry into NATO and meet with Nordic leaders.
------
Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro and Darlene Superville in Washington, Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary, and Lorne Cook in Vilnius, Lithuania, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy says NATO's 'absurd' plans for Ukraine fall short as alliance leaders gather at summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.
Most Canadians concerned about losing access to news because of Bill C-18: survey
The majority of Canadians are worried about losing access to news on their go-to platforms as the Liberal government and Big Tech debate Bill C-18, according to a new survey.
Feds offer additional money to disaster response groups as climate change worsens
Canadian humanitarian groups that need to deploy on a moment's notice when disasters strike will receive new funding from Ottawa to ensure they are ready when they are needed.
Pierre Poilievre 'does not agree' with 'straight pride' message in photo at Stampede
A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre says the federal Conservative leader does not agree with the message of 'straight pride,' after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words.
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
'Anything is possible': Canadian organization granting wishes to older adults
A Canadian organization is breaking barriers to grant older adults wishes.
Nearly half of Canadians have lost sleep over financial stress, especially young people: survey
As the country grapples with rising living costs and inflation, a new report reveals that for the sixth consecutive year, money remains the primary source of stress for Canadians, particularly for younger Canadians.
More than half of Canadians $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills
More than half of Canadians say they are $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills at the end of the month, a report by insolvency firm MNP Ltd. said, as higher interest rates and a rising cost of living have stretched budgets.
Canada
-
Most Canadians concerned about losing access to news because of Bill C-18: survey
The majority of Canadians are worried about losing access to news on their go-to platforms as the Liberal government and Big Tech debate Bill C-18, according to a new survey.
-
First Nations leaders, delegates gather in Halifax for annual AFN meeting
Chiefs, band council members and delegates from First Nations across the country have gathered in Halifax for the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) annual general assembly.
-
B.C. residents urged to take shorter showers, conserve water as drought conditions worsen
British Columbians have been asked to take shorter showers and find other ways to conserve water as officials monitor worsening drought conditions in the province.
-
Afghanistan veteran takes government, Royal Canadian Legion to court over privacy breach
A Saskatchewan veteran is taking the federal government and the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) to court over an alleged privacy breach.
-
Campfires banned in all of B.C. due to wildfire risk
Campfires were banned in all of British Columbia on Monday in an attempt to prevent human-caused wildfires amid persistently hot, dry and volatile conditions.
-
Protesters say they have no plans to vacate Winnipeg landfill blockade
The deadline for a city order for protesters at the Brady Landfill to remove their blockade has come and gone, but the blockade remains as protesters say they are standing their ground.
World
-
German opposition leader takes aim at migration, but largely rules out working with far right
Germany's conservative opposition leader said Tuesday that large-scale migration is one of the country's biggest problems and the main reason for a recent surge in support for the far right.
-
At least 5 dead after helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashes near Mount Everest in Nepal
At least five people were killed after a helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashed Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal, authorities said. One person was missing.
-
China says its foreign minister is ill. A senior diplomat will take his place at ASEAN
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is unwell and the country's senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday
-
Zelenskyy says NATO's 'absurd' plans for Ukraine fall short as alliance leaders gather at summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.
-
U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran not currently developing nuclear weapons
A U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons at the moment but has ramped up activities that could help it develop them.
-
Under pressure, Tunisia takes back hundreds of migrants trapped in a border zone with Libya
Hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are being transferred back to Tunisia after being pushed into a dangerous no-man's-land on the Libyan border and trapped for a week there without access to basic necessities, according to aid agencies.
Politics
-
Canada lags behind allies as NATO plans to increase defence spending targets
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has made no secret of the fact that he wants more from member nations at this year's leaders' summit. Canada has agreed to the target but has not revealed a plan to reach it.
-
Feds offer additional money to disaster response groups as climate change worsens
Canadian humanitarian groups that need to deploy on a moment's notice when disasters strike will receive new funding from Ottawa to ensure they are ready when they are needed.
-
Vote to oust RoseAnne Archibald 'not taken lightly,' AFN interim chief tells leaders
The dramatic vote to remove RoseAnne Archibald as the first female leader of the largest First Nations advocacy organization in Canada "was not taken lightly," its interim chief told a gathering Tuesday.
Health
-
CMA calls for better access to family physicians, reduced wait times as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The Canadian Medical Association has made recommendations for improved health care as premiers meet in Winnipeg to discuss the allocation of government health-care funds.
-
Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need
At least 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for trans minors, forcing children and teens across the U.S. to travel out of state for care.
-
Here's how often you should reapply sunscreen, according to an expert
Fun in the sun could lead to sunburn, or worse, DNA damage, one dermatologist says. To avoid any skin irritation this summer, here’s when you should apply sunscreen and how much to use.
Sci-Tech
-
Starlink satellites flooding sky with radiation, which could be hurting radio astronomy: study
Elon Musk's thousands of Starlink satellites aren't just disrupting scientific research by causing streaks in deep space photos — according to a new study, they are also dumping 'unintended electromagnetic radiation' into space, something that could be a major problem for Earth-bound astronomers.
-
'Seeing is believing': VR project immerses viewers in climate change on Yukon island
Surrounded by chirping birds, buzzing mosquitoes and waves gently lapping on the shore, viewers travel through time, witnessing a permafrost thaw slump, rising floodwaters and shrubs take over Qikiqtaruk or Herschel Island.
-
Twitter’s future is in doubt as Threads tops 100 million users
Twitter has weathered months, if not years, of mismanagement as well as mass layoffs, frequent service disruptions and an exodus of top advertisers, but the launch of a rival app from Meta could prove to be the final straw.
Entertainment
-
Walk of Fame 'mega-induction' to include rockers Loverboy, Glass Tiger, Trooper
Glass Tiger, Loverboy and 11 more of the country's most influential rock acts will join Canada's Walk of Fame in a 'mega-induction' ceremony set for September.
-
Jay-Z gifts Beyoncé fan $400 champagne at Toronto concert
A Beyoncé fan said rap icon Jay-Z gifted her a bottle of champagne worth more than $400 at a concert in Toronto over the weekend.
-
'Tonight is the final night': Elton John says goodbye to over 50 years of touring with last show on his farewell tour
Elton John performed what he says was the last show on the final tour of his career Saturday night.
Business
-
Cineplex box office revenues near pre-COVID levels ahead of Barbie, Oppenheimer
Cineplex says box office revenues in June were $56 million, amounting to 98 per cent of box office revenues from the similar period in 2019.
-
Nearly half of Canadians have lost sleep over financial stress, especially young people: survey
As the country grapples with rising living costs and inflation, a new report reveals that for the sixth consecutive year, money remains the primary source of stress for Canadians, particularly for younger Canadians.
-
Northwest Territories to increase minimum wage by nearly 5.6 per cent
The Northwest Territories government says it plans to increase the minimum wage by almost 5.6 per cent to reflect an increase in the consumer price index.
Lifestyle
-
'Anything is possible': Canadian organization granting wishes to older adults
A Canadian organization is breaking barriers to grant older adults wishes.
-
Meet the team who crossed all 5 Great Lakes by paddleboard
Three men from Michigan are riding a wave of excitement after accomplishing an extremely rare feat — traversing through all five Great Lakes using stand-up paddleboards.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Millennial Money: Stop using paper cheques, already
Cheque fraud tied to mail theft is up nationwide in the U.S., according to a February alert from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. And letter carrier robberies are also on the rise.
Sports
-
Vladimir Guerrero joins Vladimir Sr. as first father-son Home Run Derby winners
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday night, matching Vladimir Sr.'s 2007 title to become the first father-son duo to accomplish the feat.
-
U.S. to send Tour de France-tested team to road cycling world championships
The U.S. will send a strong contingent of Tour de France-tested riders to the road cycling world championships next month.
-
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing Olympic and college female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times by another inmate at a federal prison in Florida that is experiencing staffing shortages.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.
-
Verstappen takes pole at British GP, McLaren second and third in qualifying
Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits on Saturday to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix.