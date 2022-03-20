Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Ukraine
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Feds considering incentives for Canadians looking to help incoming Ukrainians
Russians push deeper into Mariupol; Kyiv under fire
Ukraine's Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people
Dead buildings tower over uncollected corpses in Mariupol, on the front line of Ukraine's war
Priceless paper: Refugees get IDs for new lives in Poland
North America vulnerable to Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons: NORAD commander
Ukraine no-fly zone shouldn't be off the table for NATO, says Bergen
The word 'war' is banned in her country, but this Russian refuses to be silenced
Seized or sailing away: What we know about Russian oligarchs and their assets
'We have to do more': Foreign affairs minister on Canada's defence spending