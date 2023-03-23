Zebra captured on Seoul street after escaping from a local zoo

This wandering zebra was recaptured Thursday after escaping from Seoul Children's Grand Park.

Video share by a local fire station shows the seemingly calm zebra walking around residential buildings.

Rescue workers fired a tranquillizer dart to sedate the animal.

After collapsing, the zebra was loaded on a truck and safely brought back to the South Korean zoo it escaped from.

You can watch how the zebra was recaptured in the video at the top of this article.