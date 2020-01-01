ROME -- Venice's mayor says police are investigating an anti-Semitic attack in which youths punched a left-wing Italian politician in the city's St. Mark's Square.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro tweeted Wednesday that fascist-like incidents like the one that happened on New Year's Eve "won't be tolerated" in Venice.

Arturo Scotto, a former lawmaker, was walking with his wife Tuesday night when eight youths yelled, "Duce! Duce!" a reference to Italy's anti-Jewish fascist leader Benito Mussolini, then punched him in the nose.

Scotto told Italian state TV that a young man who tried to help him was also beaten up.