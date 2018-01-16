Young Hong Kong democracy activist sentenced to 3 months in jail
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 10:16PM EST
HONG KONG -- A Hong Kong court has sentenced democracy activist Joshua Wong to three months in jail in a contempt case stemming from the 2014 "Umbrella Movement" protests.
The 21-year-old Wong was among activists who learned their punishment in Hong Kong's High Court on Wednesday. Wong and another defendant were remanded into custody. The others received suspended sentences.
Wong had pleaded guilty last year for failing to comply with a court order to clear out of a protest camp during the 79-day gathering in the semiautonomous Chinese city.
Wong gained global attention for helping lead the protests while still a teenager. He and other leaders of the protests are appealing their sentences in a separate case. The judge who heard their appeals on Tuesday will issue a ruling on a later date.
