Yemen's Houthis vow 'effective response' after Israeli airstrikes

The Supreme Political Council of Yemen's Houthi movement said on Saturday there would be an "effective response" to Israeli airstrikes on Hodeidah port.

Israel's military said Israeli fighter jets had struck Houthi military targets in the area of Hodeidah port in Yemen in response to hundreds of attacks carried out against Israel in recent months.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Timothy Heritage)