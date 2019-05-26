Yellow vest protest in Brussels turns violent; 350 detained
A yellow vest protestor talks to a line of police officers during a demonstration in Brussels, Sunday, May 26, 2019. The demonstration took place as Belgium took to the polls to elect regional, national and European candidates. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 10:32AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 26, 2019 2:21PM EDT
BRUSSELS -- A yellow vest protest march was taken over by black-hooded demonstrators and turned violent in Brussels, forcing authorities to detain a few hundred people.
The yellow vest demonstration was intended to be against social injustice on the day of European Parliament elections. But it degenerated into disorder, with some protesters pelting buildings and smashing barricades. Police intervened to disperse the violent demonstrators.
Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said around 350 people were briefly detained but were released later Sunday.
Police on horseback patrolled the historic centre and scuffles broke out in different areas.
