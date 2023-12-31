Xi says China will 'surely be reunified' with self-ruled Taiwan in New Year's address
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would "surely be reunified" with Taiwan during his televised New Year's address, renewing Beijing's threats to take over the self-ruled island, which it considers its own.
Taiwan split from China amid civil war in 1949, but Beijing continues to regard the island of 23 million with its high-tech economy as Chinese territory and has been ramping up its threat to achieve that by military force if necessary.
"China will surely be reunified, and all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose," Xi said in his annual address, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
China has described Taiwan's Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary elections as a choice between war and peace.
Beijing considers the presidential front-runner, William Lai, who currently serves as vice president from the ruling Democratic People's Party, a "separatist" and has accused him and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen of trying to provoke a Chinese attack on the island.
On Saturday, Chen Binhua, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, called Lai a "destroyer of peace" following a televised debate earlier that day in which Lai defended Taiwan's right to rule itself as a democracy.
Chen said Lai's discourse at the debate was "full of confrontational thinking," adding that the vice president is "the instigator of a potential dangerous war in the Taiwan Strait."
Lai had said during the debate that Taiwan is not subordinate to China and that he was open to communications with Beijing "as long as there is equality and dignity on both sides of the Taiwan Strait." While Lai doesn't describe himself as seeking independence from Beijing, he generally maintains Taiwan is already an independent country.
Lai's election rivals include Hou Yu-ih from the more China-friendly Kuomintang party, and Ko Wen-je from the Taiwan People's Party.
Sydney and Auckland are first major cities to ring in 2024 as war shadows celebrations elsewhere
Sydney and Auckland have become the world's first major cities to ring in 2024, with more than a million revellers cheering spectacular fireworks displays that lit up the skies over Sydney Harbor and New Zealand's tallest structure, Sky Tower.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
American democracy has overcome big stress tests since the 2020 election. More challenges are ahead
Over the past three years, the world's oldest democracy has been tested in ways not seen in decades. At the same time, the past three years proved that American democracy was resilient.
'How could this happen?' A look at the E. coli outbreak in Calgary daycares
Parents started showing up at Calgary hospitals with sick children on Sept. 1, the Friday before the Labour Day weekend.
Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say
Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said.
Jeremy Renner almost died last New Year’s Day. Since then he’s been leaning into life
In the year since Jeremy Renner almost lost his life in a freak New Year’s Day accident, the Marvel star has proved himself just as much a superhero offscreen.
British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty' and 'Michael Clayton', dies at 75
Tom Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in "The Full Monty," "Michael Clayton" and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," has died, his family said. He was 75.
-
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of two food bank associations say.
-
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.
-
Man dead following overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto shelter
A man in his 50s has been declared deceased following an overnight stabbing at a shelter in downtown Toronto.
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
-
CEBA repayment and partial loan forgiveness deadline is weeks away
The federal government says the extended repayment deadline for the Canada Emergency Business Account loan is now weeks away.
Russia launches fresh drone strikes on Ukraine after promising retaliation for Belgorod attack
Russia launched a fresh drone assault on Ukraine on Saturday night, after promising that strikes on the Russian border city of Belgorod earlier in the day 'would not go unpunished'.
-
-
Putin lauds Russian unity in his New Year's address as Ukraine war overshadows celebration
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Russia's 'united society' in his prerecorded New Year's address to the nation, the country's state news agencies reported Sunday.
-
-
North Korea's Kim says he'll launch 3 more spy satellites and build more nuclear weapons in 2024
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will launch three additional military spy satellites, build more nuclear weapons and introduce modern unmanned combat equipment in 2024, as he called for "overwhelming" war readiness to cope with U.S.-led confrontational moves, state media reported Sunday.
-
German chancellor tours flooded regions in the northwest, praises authorities and volunteers
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took a helicopter flight Sunday to check the flooded regions in the northwest of the country, where rivers have swelled and overflowed homes, roads and fields after weeks of heavy rain.
-
Canada's heated political conflict over carbon pricing will continue into 2024
Canada's price on pollution is supposed to help battle global warming, but as it nears its fifth anniversary, nothing in Canadian politics is hotter.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
Quebec asks public to be prudent, avoid ERs if possible, amid continued overcrowding
The Quebec government is asking the public to be prudent as they celebrate the New Year and take steps to avoid the transmission of respiratory viruses at a time when hospitals remain crowded.
-
-
How experts expect artificial intelligence to advance health care in 2024
The rise of technologies such as ChatGPT has thrust artificial intelligence into the spotlight throughout 2023 -- and health care is no exception.
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
-
Paula Abdul accuses 'American Idol' producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault in lawsuit
Paula Abdul has accused former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the reality competition show, according to a new lawsuit.
-
Canada's telecom sector awaiting key regulatory decisions after transformative year
Canada's telecom sector faced a significant shakeup in 2023 after Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne handed down a mandate requiring the CRTC to prioritize consumer rights, affordability, competition and universal access.
-
-
U.S. seizes more illegal e-cigarettes, but thousands of new ones are launching
Federal officials are seizing more shipments of unauthorized electronic cigarettes at U.S. ports, but thousands of new flavoured products continue pouring into the country from China, according to government and industry data reviewed by The Associated Press.
Dry January gains momentum in the Maritimes as more products come onboard
Starting 2024 off sober is gaining traction, it aligns with the dry January trend, where individuals abstain from alcohol after the holidays.
-
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
Fernandez leads Canada to United Cup win over Chile. Pegula stunned by GB's Boulter but U.S. wins tie
Former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez led Canada to a 2-1 victory over Chile in its opening United Cup match on Sunday.
-
New women's professional hockey league, with hopes of staying power, ready to drop the puck
No longer a far-fetched notion, the Professional Women's Hockey League is approaching reality and Sarah Nurse can't help but pinch herself.
-
Lions take issue with officials after potential winning 2-point pass is negated by penalty
Detroit coach Dan Campbell said he explained to officials before playing the Dallas Cowboys what would happen on a 2-point conversion play the Lions had planned.
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.