Xi, Putin meet in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war dominates

In this photo released by the Uzbekistan President press service, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands prior to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sept. 15, 2022. (Uzbekistan President press service via AP) In this photo released by the Uzbekistan President press service, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands prior to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sept. 15, 2022. (Uzbekistan President press service via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social