Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Donald Trump raped me'
Warning: This story details an alleged sexual assault
A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the future president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.
"I'm here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn't happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I'm here to try and get my life back," E. Jean Carroll testified.
From afar, Trump repeated his insistence that Carroll's allegations are fiction, writing on his social media site that the case "is a made-up scam," and more. His comments prompted the judge to warn Trump's lawyers that he could bring more legal problems upon himself.
Trump hasn't attended the trial thus far, but his lawyers said Tuesday it's still possible he could decide to testify.
The trial comes as Trump again seeks the Republican nomination for president, and weeks after he pleaded not guilty to unrelated criminal charges that involve payments made to silence a porn actor who said she had a sexual encounter with him.
Carroll, 79, has said she crossed paths with Trump at the revolving door to Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified Thursday evening in spring 1996. At the time, she was writing a long-running advice column in Elle magazine. Trump was a real estate magnate and social figure in New York.
She has said he asked her advice about selecting a gift for a woman, and she went along, thinking the experience would be funny. According to Carroll, they ended up in a lingerie department, joked with each other about who should try on a bodysuit and went to a dressing room.
Then, she alleges, Trump slammed her against a wall, yanked down her tights and raped her while she struggled against him. She has said she finally kneed him off her and fled.
Trump, 76, has said he wasn't at the store with Carroll and had no clue who she was when she first aired the story publicly in a 2019 memoir and accompanying magazine excerpt.
As court was about to begin Wednesday, Trump vented his feelings about it on his Truth Social platform. Among other remarks, he called Carroll's lawyer "a political operative" and alluded to a DNA issue that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has ruled can't be part of the case.
"This is a fraudulent & false story -- Witch Hunt!" Trump wrote.
Lawyers for Carroll -- whose suit includes claims that Trump previously defamed her by publicly calling her case a "hoax," "scam," "lie" and "complete con job" -- mentioned his new statement to Kaplan. He wasn't pleased.
"What seems to be the case is that your client is basically endeavoring, certainly to speak to his quote-unquote public -- but, more troubling, the jury in this case -- about stuff that has no business being spoken about," the judge told Trump's lawyers. He called Trump's post "a public statement that, on the face of it, seems entirely inappropriate."
Trump attorney Joe Tacopina noted that jurors are told not to follow any news or online commentary about the case. But he said he would ask Trump "to refrain from any further posts about this case."
"I hope you're more successful," Kaplan said, adding that Trump "may or may not be tampering with a new source of potential liability."
Carroll's federal lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a retraction of his allegedly defamatory comments.
The suit was filed under a New York law that temporarily lets decades-old sexual abuse claims go to civil court. She never pursued criminal charges.
The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.
Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada
If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:
If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.
A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found at ReeseCommunity.com. Resources in your community can be found by entering your postal code.
Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.
National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419
24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808
Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010
Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366
Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648
Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
More Canadians ask for help to get out of Sudan: Joly
About 50 additional Canadians were evacuated out of Sudan in the last day, but even more have added their names to a list seeking help to flee, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday.
Canada developing new immigration policy to attract French-speaking people, teachers
The Liberal government says it is developing new policy on francophone immigration as a way to grow the French language in Canada.
How is the PSAC strike impacting you? Share your story
After a week of striking, negotiations between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal Treasury Board have 'ground to a halt,' the union said Wednesday. If you have been impacted by federal service disruptions as a result of the strike, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Mendicino announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry
The federal government is working with a national gun industry organization to figure out how to compensate retailers who own weapons on a list of banned guns, in the first phase of the long promised gun buyback program, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Wednesday.
Australian prosecutors now doubt imprisoned mother killed her children
Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
-
More Canadians ask for help to get out of Sudan: Joly
About 50 additional Canadians were evacuated out of Sudan in the last day, but even more have added their names to a list seeking help to flee, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday.
-
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
-
Sentencing arguments to begin for Calgary youth convicted in police hit-and-run death
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin today for a youth found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.
-
How is the PSAC strike impacting you? Share your story
After a week of striking, negotiations between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal Treasury Board have 'ground to a halt,' the union said Wednesday. If you have been impacted by federal service disruptions as a result of the strike, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arguing against extradition order at Appeal Court
An appeal hearing is underway in Winnipeg for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny says he may face life sentence
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday that he was facing new extremism and terrorism charges that could land him in prison for life as authorities set the stage for a new trial against the Kremlin's leading critic.
-
Australian prosecutors now doubt imprisoned mother killed her children
Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.
-
U.S., Filipino forces show power in drills amid China tensions
American and Filipino forces pummeled a ship with a barrage of high-precision rockets, airstrikes and artillery fire in their largest war drills on Wednesday in Philippine waters facing the disputed South China Sea that would likely antagonize China.
-
China says it will send peace envoy to Ukraine
Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call on Wednesday that his government will send a peace envoy to Ukraine and other nations, state media said, after Beijing said it wants to act as mediator in Russia's war with the country.
-
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Donald Trump raped me'
A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the future president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.
-
Why is China trying to act as mediator in Russia's war with Ukraine?
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that Beijing will send an envoy to Ukraine to discuss a possible 'political settlement' to Russia's war with the country.
More Canadians ask for help to get out of Sudan: Joly
About 50 additional Canadians were evacuated out of Sudan in the last day, but even more have added their names to a list seeking help to flee, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
-
Mendicino announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry
The federal government is working with a national gun industry organization to figure out how to compensate retailers who own weapons on a list of banned guns, in the first phase of the long promised gun buyback program, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Wednesday.
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
-
Pakistan confirms its first case of mpox
The first case of mpox in Pakistan has been confirmed by the National Institute of Health in the capital Islamabad.
-
Certain strains of bird flu spread 'efficiently' among ferrets, suggest potential for human transmission: new research
New Canadian research has found that certain strains of bird flu, responsible for the deaths of millions of birds worldwide, are capable of spreading quickly and 'efficiently' between ferrets in a laboratory setting, raising alarm bells that it may be able to jump species to humans as well.
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Snap expands AI chatbot with ability to create images
Snap Inc says its artificial intelligence chatbot will now be able to respond to users' messages with a fully AI-generated image, as the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat deepens its work in AI technology.
First reactions to `The Flash,' starring Ezra Miller
The words 'impressive' and 'awesome' were common refrains from a group of entertainment reporters who were among the first to see the upcoming DC superhero movie 'The Flash.'
-
Freddie Mercury's eclectic collection of 'clutter' for sale
Freddie Mercury's extensive collection of costumes, fine art, and even handwritten working lyrics for "We Are the Champions" and "Killer Queen" will be auctioned in September.
-
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
Kremlin warns of more asset seizures after move against Fortum and Uniper
The Kremlin warned on Wednesday it could seize more Western assets in retaliation for foreign moves against Russian companies, after taking temporary control of assets belonging to two European state-owned utilities.
-
Teck Resources cancels shareholder vote on separation plan ahead of annual meeting
Teck Resources Ltd. will not go ahead with a key shareholder vote on its plan to separate its metals and steelmaking coal businesses into two companies and instead will pursue what it called a simpler and more direct approach.
-
Stock market today: Big Tech rally props up Wall Street
A big rally for Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks is helping to prop up Wall Street Wednesday, a day after stocks tumbled to their worst drop in a month.
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
Inside the Italian village being repopulated by Americans
As foreigners flock to buy old, inexpensive houses in Italy, one group has gone a step further, helping to revive a depopulated town. Irsina, deep in the southern Basilicata region, is home to over 300 non-Italians from 12 different countries, alongside 4,000 local residents.
Orlando's Paolo Banchero wins NBA rookie of the year
Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year's draft.
-
Players, coaches unsure of where officiating standard rests in NHL playoffs
Confused looks. Bewildered players. Irate fans. Pundits weighing in. Coaches searching for an explanation. The annual discussion about officiating in the NHL playoffs is well underway.
-
Injury-riddled Winnipeg Jets 'hopeful' Scheifele plays crucial Game 5 in Vegas
The team's top goal-scorer, who left Monday's 4-2 playoff loss to the Golden Knights with an upper-body injury, still remains a question mark for Thursday's critical Game 5 with Vegas up 3-1 in the best-of-seven, first-round series.
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.
-
No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?
The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.
-
EU agrees to boost green fuels for aviation, cut emissions
New rules requiring airlines to use more sustainable fuels across the European Union have been agreed by negotiators from member countries and the EU Parliament in a bid to help decarbonize the sector.