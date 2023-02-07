Wreckage, rescue and hope in Turkiye's earthquake epicenter
Zeliha Hisir tried to speak, but could barely move after her hourslong rescue Tuesday near the epicenter of a powerful earthquake that has devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria.
The 58-year-old woman's eyes darted around in shock and relief as a rescue crew covered her cold body in a bright pink and green fuzzy blanket. Dressed only in shorts and a T-shirt, she had survived through freezing temperatures in Kahramanmaras.
Her son, Mufit Hisir, told The Associated Press that firefighters who flew in from Antalya had rescued his relatives.
"Two hours ago my sibling was rescued after a six-hour effort. And my mother's rescue took two hours. They're both well," he said.
Crowds gathered at wreckage sites throughout Turkiye, vapor showing the cold air as people breathed in and out in anticipation of reaching more survivors. Even those who had emerged or escaped collapse in Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake and its aftershocks now had to sleep in cars, outside or in government shelters.
In the town of Nurdagi, residents who lost loved ones said relatives could have been saved if rescue teams had arrived earlier. Steel rods jutted out of destroyed concrete like vines that rescuers had to work around in the town nestled below snowcapped hills.
"My sister has four children. She has one sister-in-law, in-laws and nephews and nieces. They're all gone. They're all gone," Nilufer Sarigoz said, putting her face in her hands and sobbing.
Men cried as they used their hands to bless four dead bodies wrapped in blankets in the back of a pickup truck.
Sixteen-year-old Havva Topal still hadn't heard from her uncle, his wife and children, who were in a burning building.
"We've heard nothing, no news," she said. "The building collapsed after the earthquake and then a fire started 15 to 20 minutes later. No firefighters came, no excavators. We tried to save them on our own, by scooping water out with plates."
"Our landlord's spouse was brought out yesterday," she later added. "They were charred, in pieces, in a horrible condition."
