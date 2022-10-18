Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory head scarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
The decision by Elnaz Rekabi, a multiple medallist in competitions, to forgo the head scarf, or hijab, came as protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of a 22-year-old woman have entered a fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country's morality police over her clothing.
The demonstrations, drawing school-age children, oil workers and others to the street in over 100 cities, represent the most-serious challenge to Iran's theocracy since the mass protests surrounding its disputed 2009 presidential election.
A later Instagram post on an account attributed to Rekabi described her not wearing a hijab as "unintentional," though it wasn't immediately clear whether she wrote the post or what condition she was in at the time. The Iranian government routinely pressures activists at home and abroad, often airing what rights group describe as coerced confessions on state television.
Rekabi left Seoul on a Tuesday morning flight, the Iranian Embassy in South Korea said. The BBC's Persian service, which has extensive contacts within Iran despite being banned from operating there, quoted an unnamed "informed source" who described Iranian officials as seizing both Rekabi's mobile phone and passport.
BBC Persian also said she initially had been scheduled to return on Wednesday, but her flight apparently had been moved up unexpectedly.
IranWire, another website focusing on the country founded by Iranian-Canadian journalist Maziar Bahari who once was detained by Iran, alleged that Rekabi would be immediately transferred to Tehran's notorious Evin Prison after arriving in the country. Evin Prison was the site of a massive fire this weekend that killed at least eight prisoners.
In a tweet, the Iranian Embassy in Seoul denied "all the fake, false news and disinformation" regarding Rekabi's departure on Tuesday. But instead of posting a photo of her from the Seoul competition, it posted an image of her wearing a head scarf at a previous competition in Moscow, where she took a bronze medal.
Calls to the Iranian Embassy in Seoul rang unanswered Tuesday.
Rekabi didn't put on a hijab during Sunday's final at the International Federation of Sport Climbing's Asia Championship, according to the Seoul-based Korea Alpine Federation, the organizers of the event.
Federation officials said Rekabi wore a hijab during her initial appearances at the one-week climbing event. She wore just a black headband when competing Sunday, her dark hair pulled back in a ponytail; she had a white jersey with Iran's flag as a logo on it.
The later Instagram post, written in the first person, offered an apology on Rekabi's behalf. The post blamed a sudden call for her to climb the wall in the competition -- although footage of the competition showed Rekabi relaxed as she approached and after she competed. It also sought to describe her travel back to Iran on Tuesday as being "on schedule."
Rekabi was on Iran's 11-member delegation, comprised of eight athletes and three coaches, to the event, according to the federation.
Federation officials said they were not initially aware of Rekabi competing without the hijab but looked into the case after receiving inquires about her. They said the event doesn't have any rules on requiring female athletes wearing or not wearing head scarves. However, Iranian women competing abroad under the Iranian flag always wear the hijab.
"Our understanding is that she is returning to Iran, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops on her arrival," the International Federation of Sport Climbing, which oversaw the event, said in a statement. "It is important to stress that athletes' safety is paramount for us and we support any efforts to keep a valued member of our community safe in this situation."
The federation said it had been in touch with both Rekabi and Iranian officials, but declined to elaborate on the substance of those calls when reached by The Associated Press. The federation also declined to discuss the Instagram post attributed to Rekabi and the claims in it.
South Korea's Justice Ministry refused to confirm whether the Iranian athlete is still in South Korea or has left the country, citing privacy-related regulations. South Korea's Foreign Ministry said it has no comments on the issue.
Rekabi, 33, has finished on the podium three times in the Asian Championships, taking one silver and two bronze medals for her efforts.
So far, human rights groups estimate that over 200 people have been killed in the protests and the violent security force crackdown that followed. Iran has not offered a death toll in weeks. Demonstrations have been seen in over 100 cities, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran. Thousands are believed to have been arrested.
Gathering information about the demonstrations remains difficult, however. Internet access has been disrupted for weeks by the Iranian government. Meanwhile, authorities have detained at least 40 journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has repeatedly alleged the country's foreign enemies are behind the ongoing demonstrations, rather than Iranians angered by Amini's death and the country's other woes.
Iranians have seen their life savings evaporate; the country's currency, the rial, plummeted and Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers has been reduced to tatters.
In a statement Tuesday, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for human rights called for the immediate release of all those "arbitrarily detained" in the protests. It also criticized the "unabated violent response by security forces" that has seen even children reportedly arrested and killed.
"The continued unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against protesters must stop," the statement said. "Arresting people solely for exercising their rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of liberty."
------
Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writers John Marshall in Phoenix and Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.
Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 46-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.
'This is an emergency': David Suzuki addresses profanity-laden climate rant
The Canadian government's baby steps toward addressing the climate crisis are 'embarrassing,' famed environmentalist David Suzuki said Monday while expanding on the profanity-laden criticism he launched during a federal announcement last week.
Freeland says comments about Africa aid were not meant to offend
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she did not mean to offend anyone after saying last week that Africans must be 'prepared to die for their democracy,' and hinted that Canada might boost aid for the continent.
Liberal cybersecurity bill a 'bad law' that must be amended, research report warns
A new research report says federal cybersecurity legislation is so flawed it would allow authoritarian governments around the world to justify their own repressive laws.
Canadian gets 20 years for recruiting Islamic State fighters
A Canadian national who lived in Southern California was sentenced to 20 years in U.S. prison on Monday for helping at least a half-dozen Canadians and Americans join the Islamic State group in Syria in 2013 and 2014.
George Floyd's family considering lawsuit against Kanye West after fentanyl claim
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who has represented the Floyd family, said Sunday that they are considering legal action against West.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory head scarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
Major change made for campers at popular Ontario Provincial Parks
A major change has been announced for people planning to go camping at popular parks in Ontario next year.
5 things to know for Tuesday, October 18, 2022
A motion calling for a probe into grocery pricing gets unanimous support in the House of Commons, two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Quebec, and a breakdown of how much the "Freedom Convoy" protest cost the City of Ottawa. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Canadian gets 20 years for recruiting Islamic State fighters
A Canadian national who lived in Southern California was sentenced to 20 years in U.S. prison on Monday for helping at least a half-dozen Canadians and Americans join the Islamic State group in Syria in 2013 and 2014.
-
2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.
Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 46-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.
-
'This is an emergency': David Suzuki addresses profanity-laden climate rant
The Canadian government's baby steps toward addressing the climate crisis are 'embarrassing,' famed environmentalist David Suzuki said Monday while expanding on the profanity-laden criticism he launched during a federal announcement last week.
-
Trial for crash that killed two girls on a Manitoba highway is underway
A trial is underway in Dauphin, Man. for a 2019 crash that killed two young sisters.
-
Man dead after shooting at golf course on Vancouver's west side
Homicide investigators are calling on witnesses to come forward after a man was gunned down in broad daylight at a golf course on Vancouver's west side Monday morning.
-
Fiona funds: Ottawa earmarks $100 million for lost fishing gear, repair to harbours
The federal government says $100 million from its hurricane Fiona fund will be earmarked for the recovery of lost fishing gear and the repair to small-craft harbours across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec.
World
-
Liz Truss' waning power brings political plots, and jokes
Powerless, humiliated, labelled a 'ghost' prime minister and compared unfavourably to a head of lettuce -- this is not a good week for Liz Truss.
-
Winter is coming: Ukrainians dig in for brutal season ahead
As temperatures drop below freezing, tens of thousands of Ukrainians are facing a season that promises to be brutal.
-
Australia reverses Trump-era recognition of West Jerusalem as capital of Israel
The Australian government has reversed a decision by its predecessor to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, prompting a rebuke from the Israeli government.
-
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory head scarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
-
George Floyd's family considering lawsuit against Kanye West after fentanyl claim
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who has represented the Floyd family, said Sunday that they are considering legal action against West.
-
Trump complains American Jews don't appreciate his moves on Israel, drawing criticism
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized American Jews for what he argued was their insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel, drawing criticism for playing into antisemitic tropes.
Politics
-
Liberal cybersecurity bill a 'bad law' that must be amended, research report warns
A new research report says federal cybersecurity legislation is so flawed it would allow authoritarian governments around the world to justify their own repressive laws.
-
Ottawa signs agreement to find Indigenous policing solutions after mass stabbing
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he had a heavy and difficult visit with families of those killed in a mass stabbing in Saskatchewan before he signed an agreement to explore new ways to improve safety on some First Nations in the province.
-
Freeland says comments about Africa aid were not meant to offend
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she did not mean to offend anyone after saying last week that Africans must be 'prepared to die for their democracy,' and hinted that Canada might boost aid for the continent.
Health
-
B.C. government to introduce amendments to allow Ottawa to join class-action suit against opioid makers
The B.C. government says it will introduce amendments to legislation that would allow the federal government to join a B.C.-led class-action lawsuit seeking to recover health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medication.
-
BA.2.75.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
-
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care
The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts.
Sci-Tech
-
Liberal cybersecurity bill a 'bad law' that must be amended, research report warns
A new research report says federal cybersecurity legislation is so flawed it would allow authoritarian governments around the world to justify their own repressive laws.
-
TikTok increases age limit for live hosts, introduces 18+ livestreams
TikTok announced changes to its live video feature including increasing the age limit for hosts and introducing adult-only livestreams.
-
Germany slaps messaging app Telegram with $5 million fine
Germany announced Monday that it is issuing fines of 5.125 million euros ($5 million) against the operators of the messaging app Telegram for failing to comply with German law.
Entertainment
-
Drake wins songwriter of the year at the 2022 SOCAN Awards
Drake has won several songwriting prizes at the 2022 SOCAN Awards.
-
Actress Selma Blair departs 'Dancing with the Stars' over health concerns related to MS
Selma Blair will not continue competing on this season of 'Dancing with the Stars' due to health concerns, the actress said Monday night.
-
'70s Show' actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges
Danny Masterson, former star of the long-running sitcom 'That '70s Show,' is about to face three women in court who say he raped them two decades ago at a trial whose key figures are all current or former members of the Church of Scientology.
Business
-
'Bad situation': Soaring U.S. dollar spreads pain worldwide
People around the world are becoming united in a single complaint: the surging U.S. dollar makes their local currencies weaker, contributing to skyrocketing prices for everyday goods and services. This is compounding financial distress at a time when families are already facing food and energy crunches tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Most consumers and businesses expect recession: Bank of Canada
New surveys from the Bank of Canada show most consumers and businesses expect Canada to enter a recession, though their views on inflation in the short run are diverging.
-
No Name brand product prices frozen until end of January 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
Lifestyle
-
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
-
Baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread
A bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has created a life-sized bread sculpture of 'Star Wars' character Han Solo as he appeared after being brozen in carbonite in 'The Empire Strikes Back.'
-
TikTok-famous emu Emmanuel has contracted the avian flu
Emmanuel, the emu who won viral fame on TikTok for his attention-grabbing behaviour, is in dire condition after contracting the avian influenza, according to his owner.
Sports
-
Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer
A few hours after scoring the winning goal in Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Marseille in the French league, Neymar arrived in court in Spain on Monday to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.
-
Canada ends South Korea's unbeaten run with 7-6 win at mixed curling worlds
Canada's Jean-Michel Menard led his rink to a 7-6 extra-end victory over previously unbeaten South Korea at the world mixed curling championships on Monday.
-
Canada's Nestor makes 2023 ballot for International Tennis Hall of Fame
Canadian tennis great Daniel Nestor has been named to the ballot for the 2023 class of the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Monday.
Autos
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.