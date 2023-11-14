World

World's 'most dangerous' bird captured swimming to Australian beach

A giant bird was spotted swimming in the ocean before emerging onto the shores of Queensland, Australia, stunning beachgoers.

The unusual sighting, on Oct. 31 off Bingal Bay, shows the rare bird standing on the shore after a long swim.

The cassowary, a flightless bird found in northeastern Australia and New Guinea, is often referred to as the most dangerous bird alive because of its powerful kicks.

An estimated 4,000 live in the wild in Queensland, according to the state’s department of environment.

