Advertisement
World leaders, royal watchers send condolences on the death of Prince Philip
Published Friday, April 9, 2021 11:32AM EDT Last Updated Friday, April 9, 2021 11:54AM EDT
Share:
TORONTO -- Current and former world leaders, organizations and celebrities offered condolences following the death of Prince Philip, noting his military and community service and his nearly seven decades as husband and royal consort to Queen Elizabeth II.
Known by his title, Duke of Edinburgh, 99-year-old Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle just outside of London Friday morning, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.
In tributes posted on social media, Prince Philip was remembered for his ‘distinguished career’ and devotion to various causes.
RELATED IMAGES