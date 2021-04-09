TORONTO -- Current and former world leaders, organizations and celebrities offered condolences following the death of Prince Philip, noting his military and community service and his nearly seven decades as husband and royal consort to Queen Elizabeth II.

Known by his title, Duke of Edinburgh, 99-year-old Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle just outside of London Friday morning, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

In tributes posted on social media, Prince Philip was remembered for his ‘distinguished career’ and devotion to various causes.

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip will be remembered as a decorated naval officer, a dedicated philanthropist, and a constant in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The thoughts of all Canadians are with her and the entire Royal Family as they mourn this significant loss. https://t.co/fgw9jyTM20 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 9, 2021

My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 9, 2021

"Laura and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others." - President George W. Bush



Read the full statement: https://t.co/BvIFFK6wR0 — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) April 9, 2021

Statement on His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/6kq6Lg7cLp — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 9, 2021

"However, he should also be remembered and celebrated in his own right as a man of foresight, determination and courage.



My condolences and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen & all the Royal Family."



Full statement here: https://t.co/hZjodo2ESU — Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC) April 9, 2021