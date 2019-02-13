Workers in North Macedonia replace signs to reflect new name
A man walks next to a road sign reading "Republic of Macedonia" and a Greek border stone at Bogorodica border crossing, on Macedonia's southern border with Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Macedonian authorities began Monday removing official signs from government buildings to prepare for the country's new name: North Macedonia. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 5:10AM EST
Workers in the newly renamed North Macedonia have begun replacing road signs to reflect the change in their country's name, following a deal with neighbouring Greece to end a nearly three decade-long dispute and secure NATO membership.
Workers were removing "Republic of Macedonia" road signs at a border crossing with Greece Wednesday, a precursor to a series of steps the country will take as part of the agreement, including changing signs at airports, on official buildings, web pages and printed materials.
Vehicle registration plates will also change, while passports and currency will be replaced over the coming years.
The name change resolves a dispute with Greece dating back to the country's 1991 independence from Yugoslavia. Athens argued the name implied claims on the northern Greek province of Macedonia.
